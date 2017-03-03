Source: Mugabe takes medical leave – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 2 March 2017

HARARE – Fresh from celebrating his 93rd birthday in Matobo with thousands

of Zanu PF supporters last weekend, President Robert Mugabe flew out to

Singapore in the wee hours of yesterday for what his office said was for a

“scheduled” health check-up.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, while refreshingly forthcoming

about Mugabe’s Far East medical time-out yesterday – where previously all

matters related to the president’s health were ill-advisedly dealt with as

a major State secret – also told the Daily News that it was expected that

Zimbabwe’s long-ruling leader would be back in the country early next

week.

“His Excellency left this morning for Singapore for a scheduled medical

check-up. We expect him back in the country early next week,” he said.

While Charamba did not reveal any further details about the nature and

extent of the medical examination which Mugabe would undergo, the

nonagenarian has in recent years been making regular visits to Singapore –

amid wild speculation about his state of health in the absence of official

information about his fitness levels.

Mugabe also visited his Far East doctors over the festive season for what

was also described at the time as routine check-ups. It was not

immediately clear whether this latest trip was a follow-up to that

December visit, or an appointment for different reasons.

The only leader Zimbabweans have known since the country gained its

independence from the British in April 1980, Mugabe is also the world’s

oldest leader. He appeared very tired and jaded during his birthday

celebrations last weekend.

While still very sharp mentally, especially for his age, Mugabe also

struggled with his speech during his annual televised birthday interview

with the ZBC two weeks ago, in which he frequently paused for breath in

between his answers.

Mugabe’s health has over the past 10 years or so become a major discussion

topic both at home and abroad – with this fascination with him reaching a

crescendo over the past few years following some public mishaps, including

his tumble at Harare International Airport in February 2015 as he walked

off a podium.

This happened after the nonagenarian had just finished addressing his

supporters after returning from Ethiopia where he had gone to take over

the rotating chairmanship of the African Union.

Although he appeared unhurt after the nasty fall, the incident – which

occurred in full view of gathered bigwigs, Zanu PF rank and file members

and journalists – triggered panic among senior government officials and

security chiefs, who all scrambled to help him get on his feet and ensure

that he was alright.

Mugabe also later stumbled in New Delhi, at an India-Africa summit, and

had to use a wheelchair at the 60th Asian-African Conference Commemoration

that was held in Indonesia.

Offensively, the nonagenarian has also had to endure sickening jokes and

false reports about his alleged death – prompting him to put down these

sadists saying he had “died” many times more than Jesus Christ.

“I have died many times. That’s where I have beaten Christ. Christ died

once and resurrected once. I am as fit as a fiddle. At this age, I can

still go some distance, can’t I?

“There are things one must do for oneself. Don’t drink at all, don’t

smoke, you must exercise and eat vegetables and fruit,” he said in an

interview with the ZBC, ahead of his 88th birthday in 2012.

Despite his advanced age and deteriorating health, as well as the growing

pressure within his ruling Zanu PF for him to step down, Mugabe has thus

far not dropped any hint of his retirement plans – moving recently to shut

the door on his lieutenants in his fractured party who are angling to

succeed him.

Reacting to Mugabe’s Singapore trip yesterday, the spokesperson of the

country’s main opposition party, the MDC – Obert Gutu – said it was time

the nonagenarian retired.

“Mugabe now belongs to an old people’s home and certainly not behind the

levers of State power at State House. Some of us actually felt pity for

him as he was frothing profusely whilst delivering his 73 minute-long

speech at Matobo last Saturday.

“Why are these people (Zanu PF bigwigs) abusing the old man? This is

wrong, immoral and evil. The old man should be allowed to rest as he has

had his time,” he said.

A fortnight ago, powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe stunned the nation when

she said her husband could even rule the country from the grave.

