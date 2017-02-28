Source: Mugabe thanks the Daily News – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 28 February 2017

HARARE – Moved by a comment that the country’s most influential newspaper

wrote in its edition of yesterday, regarding how Zanu PF is honouring him

on his birthday, President Robert Mugabe yesterday thanked the popular

daily for its “good message”.

In the editorial, Zimbabwe’s leading newspaper encouraged those organising

the 21st February Movement celebrations to stop hosting such expensive

bashes for Mugabe, and instead use all the money raised in his name for

this purpose for worthier causes.

In a surprise telephone call yesterday, Mugabe’s spokesperson George

Charamba contacted Daily News editor Stanley Gama to convey the veteran

leader’s message of appreciation.

“President Mugabe read the whole comment you wrote today (yesterday) and

clapped his hands saying the Daily News, although very critical, had

conveyed a good message not only to him as an individual but the people of

Zimbabwe.

“He (Mugabe) said I must contact you to express his appreciation of the

advice you gave him.

“He said that the event raised $75 000 for children with disabilities and

for their other daily needs like lotions, in the case of people born with

albinism, and this money will soon be distributed throughout the country

for the benefit of these disadvantaged members of society.

“The president agrees with many of the concerns you raised in the

editorial and promised that the next events will be better organised

especially on the need to raise money for the underprivileged.

“He asked me to tell you that he is a leader who listens to good advice no

matter where it is coming from,” Charamba said.

Part of the comment read: “We want to recommend a different way in which

Zimbabweans should honour him (Mugabe), to help heal our troubled country

and also sway the hearts of those who wish him ill.

“There is no doubt that the 21st birthday movement is now associated with

controversy, excess and factionalism, with many of those tasked with

managing this annual jamboree seemingly hellbent on advancing their own

narrow interests rather than celebrating Gushungo and his life, or

advancing national goals.

“This is not just most regrettable, but also an avoidable bloat on the

president’s legacy.

“Why for example, was money not raised this year in the president’s name

to help the many victims of Cyclone Dineo in Matabeleland, instead of

holding a divisive feast in the province which did little to lift

Gushungo’s name and advance the interests of all Zimbabweans?

“And couldn’t the 21st February Movement be used to raise funds for

scholarships and to build infrastructure at poor rural schools, or to

either build or equip rural clinics as other worthy examples?”.

Gama thanked the president through Charamba, who is also the permanent

secretary for the ministry of Information that is led by Dr Christopher

Mushohwe, who has worked tirelessly to improve further the relationship

between the government and the independent media since he was appointed to

the position.

“It is very pleasing to see that the president reads, respects and is

alive to our sometimes critical, but well-meaning journalism.

“Indeed, even when we are probing and telling the Zimbabwean story

robustly like it is, as we always do without fear or favour, we do this

because we love our country and want to see it succeed.

“In that light, kudos to the president for recognising and appreciating

our watchdog role, and may all his lieutenants follow his laudable

example,” Gama said.

