Source: Mugabe under massive attack – DailyNews Live January 10, 2017

Mugove Tafirenyika, Blessings Mashaya and Tendai Kamhungira

HARARE – As the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections get closer,

life is getting harder for President Robert Mugabe and his warring Zanu

PF, as angry war veterans and the country’s re-energised opposition keep

battering them on all fronts.

This became even clearer yesterday when the disgruntled former freedom

fighters escalated their war against Mugabe, vowing to take the

nonagenarian and the bitterly-divided ruling party to court for defying a

court order which barred them from appointing a new Zimbabwe National

Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) executive.

On the other hand, the looming prospects of opposition leader Morgan

Tsvangirai and former Vice President Joice Mujuru working together ahead

of 2018 is spooking Zanu PF to no end, with the former liberation movement

now fighting tooth and nail to “kill” the mooted pact.

The daring move by the disaffected war veterans to take Zanu PF to court

comes after it emerged that the troubled ruling party had clandestinely

appointed a new ZNLWVA executive late last year which was invited to

attend the party’s annual conference which was held in Masvingo in

December.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, fearless ZNLWVA spokesperson,

Douglas Mahiya, promised that war veterans would not fold their hands

while Zanu PF “worked to engineer” more divisions among ex-combatants.

“As we have always said, we were given the mandate to lead the war

veterans by legitimate war veterans. We are not going to watch what is

happening quietly. Among other things, we are going to approach the courts

soon, definitely,” he warned.

When the ZNLWVA approached the courts in a similar case early last year,

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene and her team were

barred from masquerading as either the interim or substantive leaders of

the former freedom fighters.

High Court Judge, Justice Happias Zhou, also interdicted Chimene from

issuing any press statements on behalf of the ZNLWVA and its leadership.

However, Mugabe and Zanu PF allowed Chimene to represent war veterans at

party gatherings even after that ruling, something that was viewed as a

flagrant disregard of the courts and an endorsement of the phantom Chimene

faction.

ZNLWVA secretary-general Victor Matemadanda also weighed in on the matter

yesterday accusing Mugabe of “not respecting the rule of law”.

“Zimbabwe is a constitutional State and it’s so sad that the ruling party

is failing to obey its own and the country’s Constitution, which is the

supreme law of the land.

“We now have a constitutional crisis because the ruling party doesn’t

believe in the rule of law. Yet, at his swearing-in ceremony, Mugabe

promised to uphold the Constitution although he is now worryingly failing

to do what he promised,” he said.

Matemadanda added that some top Zanu PF officials were also “bizarrely

happy” to see ex-combatants divided.

“Zanu PF is neglecting war veterans. They managed to bribe some war

veterans so that they would attend the Zanu PF conference.

“But look at the rest of our colleagues, they are struggling to get food

and don’t have money to pay school fees for their kids. We have Cde Chinx

(Dickson Chingaira) who is not feeling well, but the party is not helping

him, which is so sad.

“They want to divided us so that we become weaker, but we are saying to

them that we know every trick they want to use to destroy us and this

won’t work,” he thundered.

The former freedom fighters have over the past two years been caught in

the middle of Zanu PF’s seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and

succession wars, in which they have thrown their weight behind Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe.

This saw their chairman Chris Mutsvangwa being fired from both the Cabinet

and Zanu PF last year, while many of their other top leaders have also

been banished from the ruling party, in addition to being hauled before

the courts.

A meeting last April to try and mend relations between the war vets and

Mugabe failed to resolve the stalemate, with the former freedom fighters

setting difficult conditions for the nonagenarian, including that he

ditches alleged Generation 40 (G40) kingpins such as Higher Education

minister Jonathan Moyo and the ruling party’s national political commissar

Saviour Kasukuwere.

Zanu PF is facing even more heat on the opposition front, as Mujuru and

Tsvangirai work fervently behind the scenes to form a coalition alliance

ahead of the 2018 national polls.

Mujuru who now leads the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), is even trying to

enlist Tsvangirai’s help as her party bids to wrest control of the Bikita

West parliamentary seat which fell vacant after Munyaradzi Kereke was

incarcerated for 14 years for the rape of a minor last year.

And after ZPF announced that Mujuru planned to hold a joint rally with

Tsvangirai in the constituency, to drum up support for their candidate,

Kudakwashe Gopo, both Zanu PF apparatchiks and State media have gone into

overdrive trying to portray the scheduled mega rally as causing divisions

in both the MDC and ZPF.

But ZPF elder, Rugare Gumbo told the Daily News yesterday that there was

no need for Zanu PF to speculate on the two parties’ planned coalition as

this was now almost finalised.

“They know that only those that are mad will vote for them under the

circumstances and when it comes to Bikita West, we are already working

with the MDC and other parties to ensure that Zanu PF loses.

“So, we are not worried about what they say at all. We know Zanu PF is

scared of our unity and our working together because they know this is the

beginning of their end as they have nothing to offer to Zimbabweans who

know that it is Mugabe who authored their problems.

“Zanu PF must better get ready to face the coalition because we are not

going back and we will announce it to the people when the time is ready,”

Gumbo who, together with Mujuru and others were sacked from Zanu PF in

2014 on untested charges of attempting to topple and assassinate Mugabe,

said.

Meanwhile, analysts have also said the Bikita West star rally evokes bad

memories for Zanu PF which lost the Norton by-election late last year to

its former chairman for Mashonaland West, Temba Mliswa, who had enlisted

the services of the MDC and war veterans, leading to the former liberation

movement suffering an embarrassing defeat.

The defeat further strained relations within the warring ruling party

which is feuding to determine Mugabe’s succession, where the G40 faction

is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa ascending to the throne.

On its part, the MDC said yesterday that Zanu PF had “every reason to fear

a tag team of Mujuru and Tsvangirai”, as it was becoming increasingly

clear that Mugabe and his party “would never win a free and fair

election”.

“Zanu PF is damaged goods. They are running scared because of the real

possibility that the regime will be facing a united opposition in the 2018

elections.

“In fact, let me categorically and emphatically state here and now that

Zanu PF will receive an unprecedented and humiliating electoral

annihilation in 2018.

“The MDC will definitely form the next government after the forthcoming

elections. There’s absolutely no doubt about that,” MDC spokesperson,

Obert Gutu, told the Daily News.

Political analysts said yesterday that it was clear that Zanu PF feared

the prospects of seeing Tsvangirai and Mujuru working together.

“Zanu PF has every reason to be worried of the success of a coalition

between Mujuru and Tsvangirai. These two are the real deal as far as

challenging Zanu PF is concerned.

“Mujuru brings in the liberation credentials that Tsvangirai needs for the

smooth transfer of power. Zanu PF knows very well that Tsvangirai has been

winning but was denied political power through `positive rigging’. This

was because he was regarded as a traitor,” analyst Shakespeare Hamauswa

said.

Other analysts have repeatedly said a united opposition fighting with one

purpose can finally bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule, especially at a

time that the increasingly frail nonagenarian is fighting to keep his

warring Zanu PF united.

Mujuru also said late last year that the country’s mooted grand coalition

– which is set to be in place this year – would bring to an end Mugabe and

Zanu PF’s long rule.

