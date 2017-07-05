Source: Mugabe’s $1m AU donation stirs controversy – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira and Tarisai Machakaire 5 July 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe is sharing Zimbabwe’s wealth by donating

$1 million to the African Union (AU), but his goodwill is being slammed by

opposition parties who believe the donation showed misplaced priorities.

The uproar comes after Mugabe presented a $1 million cheque to the AU

during the official opening of the 29th Ordinary Session of the AU heads

of State and government summit in Addis Ababa this week.

Mugabe said the money was raised from the 2015 cattle donation he pledged

towards capacitating the African Union Foundation.

“I am aware that this humble gesture on our part has no universal

application, but it demonstrates what is possible when we apply our minds

to the most urgent task before us, of finding alternative and innovative

ways of funding our union, in particular our Agenda 2063,” Mugabe told the

assembly.

“As I have said before in this assembly, unless and until we can fund our

own programmes, the African Union will not be truly our own.”

While Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba and Information minister Chris

Mushowe were unreachable for comment, the ruling party yesterday defended

the donation and said that opposition political parties were grossly

misguided.

“They don’t know what they are talking about,” Zanu PF spokesperson Simon

Khaya-Moyo told the Daily News yesterday.

“Perhaps they would have been happier if the donation was given the

European Union.”

The European Union has a travel ban on the veteran leader. Mugabe accuses

Western countries of sabotaging Zimbabwe’s economy through sanctions

imposed to punish him and top ruling party officials for alleged rights

abuses and election fraud.

Mugabe, 93, is viewed by many in Africa as an independence hero. But

critics say he has run the country into the ground through mismanagement

of its once thriving economy, money printing and the redistribution of

critical commercial farms to landless blacks with little or no experience

in operating them.

Khaya-Moyo said: “Zimbabwe is a proud member of the African Union and we

shall do more to strengthen and defend Africa from external forces.”

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said Mugabe’s $1 million donation to the AU

“is an act of absurdity and misplaced priorities.”

“While at least 90 percent of Zimbabweans are wallowing in abject poverty

and penury, Mugabe has got the temerity to donate $1 million to the AU.

What type of errant nonsense is this?” Gutu said.

“This is a clear case of misplaced priorities. That money could have been

better used to provide essential drugs and medicines for our public

hospitals and clinics which are presently severely under-funded and

incapacitated.”

Gutu said that Mugabe’s donation to the AU is weird and sinister.

“Remember, there are elections to be held in Zimbabwe in 2018. Mugabe and

his faction-infested and bankrupt Zanu PF regime are desperate to rig

these elections so that they can cling onto power.

“This purported donation to the AU is actually a bribe that is meant to

soften the response of the AU in the event that next year’s elections are

rigged. Mugabe hardly does anything without harbouring an ulterior motive.

You can only trust him at your own peril,” Gutu said.

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC said Mugabe should proffer a convincing

explanation to the donation that he made to the AU.

“We are perplexed by the Mugabe donation given the state of affairs in the

country,” the party’s spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said.

“The Zanu PF leader is now running the country like his own tuck shop

forgetting that Zimbabweans are wailing for a better life every day.

“Zanu PF is very sure of its demise in 2018 and will do everything to

please the country’s friends. We are monitoring their behaviour at the

eleventh hour.

“They have accelerated their looting speed because of time.”

Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume

said that it is ironic that at a time that the government is struggling to

pay civil servants their 2016 bonuses, Mugabe is making such a donation.

“(It is) laughable in its futility as all countries in Africa in this

Internet age know that we do not have a currency. (It is also) tragic in

the sense that someone in a government hospital died because of lack of

drugs,” Mafume said, adding that women were giving birth at home because

of lack of transport to take them to hospitals.

