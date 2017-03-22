Source: Mugabe’s office fails to account for $12k – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 22 March 2017

HARARE – The Office of the President and Cabinet has failed to account for

over $12 000 in funds it had allocated to an unnamed official for travel

to India.

The financial improprieties in President Robert Mugabe’s office

Appropriation Account has been revealed by an auditor-general (AG)

investigation.

The report was made public last week after it was tabled in the National

Assembly.

Auditor-general Mildred Chiri said Mugabe’s office had failed to provide

the executive committee acquittal for the expense.

Although management in the President’s Office provided an explanation, the

AG found evidence that “the funds might not have been used for the

intended purposes if no acquittal nor recovery is done.”

The report described Mugabe’s office’s response to be inadequate and Chiri

further stated: “The office should ensure that the outstanding amount is

cleared and robust dunning procedures are adopted.”

According to the President’s Office, the officer was discharged from

service on May 31, 2015 before she had accounted for the Travelling and

Subsistence advance.

“We have been trying to contact her so that she could bring a copy of her

passport without success. We will submit information as soon as she has

been located,” Mugabe’s office said in its management response.

Among the AG findings were that Treasury regulations were flouted by

Mugabe’s office.

Other improprieties uncovered by the AG investigation were that there were

no specific details about where and how the money was spent, with the

unnamed official profiting from taxpayer money. The President’s Office,

also, did not have an Audit Committee during the year under review as

required by provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter

22:19) section 84 (i) and (ii).

Travelling on government business is many an official’s wish because of

the allowances and other privileges it comes with, and enjoy the privilege

of re-entering the country without being searched.

“I noted that an amount of $12 805 for Foreign Travel and Subsistence

allowance issued to one of the officers on March 13, 2015 for a trip to

India, has been long outstanding, with no evidence that the advance was

ever acquitted.

“This was contrary to Treasury Instruction 1504 which stipulates that

advances should be cleared immediately upon return from official travel by

the member so advanced.

“Treasury Instruction 1505 also directs that any outstanding advance

should be deducted from the member’s salary until the whole advance is

cleared.

“The non-recovery can be attributed to lack of robust dunning procedures,”

Chiri’s latest report for the year-ended December 31, 2015 said.

The details that have emerged do not make it clear what the trip was

designed for, but used funds from the government.

According to figures released under the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF)

last month, government splurged $44,9 million on the Office of the

President and Cabinet in the period between January and November 2016

against a budgeted $20,7 million on foreign trips.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



