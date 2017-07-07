Source: Mujuru in no-show at Code signing ceremony – DailyNews Live
Mugove Tafirenyika 6 July 2017
HARARE – National People’s Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru did not
pitch up for a Coalition of Democrats (Code) signing ceremony yesterday.
The former vice president was conspicuous by her absence when Code
principals met in the capital for a ceremony that had been organised to
officially receive her and her party as new members.
Addressing the media after the ceremony that saw only little-known African
Democratic Party (ADP) leader Marcellina Chikasha joining, acting Code
chairperson Gilbert Dzikiti claimed Mujuru was still on her way.
“The NPP is still going through their internal processes, they have asked
to have the signing at a venue that can accommodate their supporters,”
Dzikiti said, adding that they had initially planned for the event to be
held at the Anglican Cathedral “but we were told at the last minute that
the venue had been booked.”
Dzikiti claimed that “Code is growing and we will soon be gathering again,
obviously not today, but at a day to be announced when another political
party will be joining although we are not at present at liberty to
disclose the venue and time, but suffice to say it is coming very soon.”
Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro was not taking calls when contacted
for a comment. He also did not respond to questions sent to him to explain
Mujuru’s no-show.
Code chairperson Maxwell Shumba had confirmed Mujuru’s coming on board in
an interview with the Daily News on Tuesday.
“Mujuru will be joining other democrats by becoming a member of Code
through NPP,” Shumba had said.
