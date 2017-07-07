Source: Mujuru in no-show at Code signing ceremony – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 6 July 2017

HARARE – National People’s Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru did not

pitch up for a Coalition of Democrats (Code) signing ceremony yesterday.

The former vice president was conspicuous by her absence when Code

principals met in the capital for a ceremony that had been organised to

officially receive her and her party as new members.

Addressing the media after the ceremony that saw only little-known African

Democratic Party (ADP) leader Marcellina Chikasha joining, acting Code

chairperson Gilbert Dzikiti claimed Mujuru was still on her way.

“The NPP is still going through their internal processes, they have asked

to have the signing at a venue that can accommodate their supporters,”

Dzikiti said, adding that they had initially planned for the event to be

held at the Anglican Cathedral “but we were told at the last minute that

the venue had been booked.”

Dzikiti claimed that “Code is growing and we will soon be gathering again,

obviously not today, but at a day to be announced when another political

party will be joining although we are not at present at liberty to

disclose the venue and time, but suffice to say it is coming very soon.”

Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro was not taking calls when contacted

for a comment. He also did not respond to questions sent to him to explain

Mujuru’s no-show.

Code chairperson Maxwell Shumba had confirmed Mujuru’s coming on board in

an interview with the Daily News on Tuesday.

“Mujuru will be joining other democrats by becoming a member of Code

through NPP,” Shumba had said.

