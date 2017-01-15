Source: Mujuru’s Bikita West rally blocked – DailyNews Live January 14, 2017
Blessings Mashaya
HARARE – Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) president Joice Mujuru was
left devastated when her Bikita West rally was cancelled so Zanu PF could
hold its assembly.
ZPF organised the event over the past month but was told by the police
that they were cancelling her rally because of double-booking.
They offered to rearrange the rally so they could instead host the rally
after the Zanu PF conclave.
Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, ZPF Masvingo interim provincial
chairperson Claudius Makova said they were forced to reschedule Mujuru’s
rally from January 17.
“We booked for our president to address on January 17 but Zanu PF booked
at the same venue and we have rescheduled our rally to January 19. This
will not deter us to mobilise our supporters to come in their numbers for
the rally.
“Kudakwashe Gopo is going to make history by becoming the first person to
win the parliamentary election for our party.
“Our party is very popular and I think even the Zanu PF candidate will
vote for Gopo on election day.”
Six candidates have successfully filed their papers at the Nomination
Court that sat at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Courts, but the main battle is
between Zanu PF women’s league provincial executive member Beauty Chabaya
and Gopo of the Mujuru-led ZPF.
The NCA is fielding its spokesperson Madock Chivasa. Other candidates are
Terence Makumbo of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), Independent
candidate Innocent Muzvimbiri and former Bikita West legislator Heya
Shoko, who will also stand as an Independent candidate.
The constituency was previously held by incarcerated Zanu PF rapist
Munyaradzi Kereke.
Makova said a few people will vote for Zanu PF due to the current economic
woes.
“People know the truth, Zanu PF has failed the nation, they don’t have
solutions to address the current economic problems. Their only strategy is
to use violence to force people to vote for them but people have suffered
enough.
“We told our supporters that no to violence, we want to live in a peaceful
nation but for Zanu PF, they have nothing to offer to the people of
Zimbabwe. What they want is to win elections without strategies to solve
the current economic problem which is affecting all Zimbabweans.”
However, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Amasi Nenjana dismissed Makova’s
allegations as bar talk.
“Our vice president (Phelekezela Mphoko) is going to address our
supporters on January 17. Those allegations which are being levelled
against us are just bar talk. We are confident that we are going to win
the by-election.
“They should have planned their rallies just after the announcement of the
by-election. They must not try to play a blame game when they know that
they can’t mobilise people to come to their rallies.
“We are a strong party and we are united here in Masvingo so our campaigns
are going on well.”
Amasi Nenjana its you talking bar talk your mbuya Mahofa was here just recently only preaching violence, that some of you here in Bikita west disappeared for ever coz you had refused to vote ZANU pf, you Nenjanan if also you are not drunk do you think people are as stupid as ZANU pf maniacs who drink our blood? Get our votes over our dead bodies!!!!?!?