Source: Mujuru’s Bikita West rally blocked – DailyNews Live January 14, 2017

Blessings Mashaya

HARARE – Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) president Joice Mujuru was

left devastated when her Bikita West rally was cancelled so Zanu PF could

hold its assembly.

ZPF organised the event over the past month but was told by the police

that they were cancelling her rally because of double-booking.

They offered to rearrange the rally so they could instead host the rally

after the Zanu PF conclave.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, ZPF Masvingo interim provincial

chairperson Claudius Makova said they were forced to reschedule Mujuru’s

rally from January 17.

“We booked for our president to address on January 17 but Zanu PF booked

at the same venue and we have rescheduled our rally to January 19. This

will not deter us to mobilise our supporters to come in their numbers for

the rally.

“Kudakwashe Gopo is going to make history by becoming the first person to

win the parliamentary election for our party.

“Our party is very popular and I think even the Zanu PF candidate will

vote for Gopo on election day.”

Six candidates have successfully filed their papers at the Nomination

Court that sat at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Courts, but the main battle is

between Zanu PF women’s league provincial executive member Beauty Chabaya

and Gopo of the Mujuru-led ZPF.

The NCA is fielding its spokesperson Madock Chivasa. Other candidates are

Terence Makumbo of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), Independent

candidate Innocent Muzvimbiri and former Bikita West legislator Heya

Shoko, who will also stand as an Independent candidate.

The constituency was previously held by incarcerated Zanu PF rapist

Munyaradzi Kereke.

Makova said a few people will vote for Zanu PF due to the current economic

woes.

“People know the truth, Zanu PF has failed the nation, they don’t have

solutions to address the current economic problems. Their only strategy is

to use violence to force people to vote for them but people have suffered

enough.

“We told our supporters that no to violence, we want to live in a peaceful

nation but for Zanu PF, they have nothing to offer to the people of

Zimbabwe. What they want is to win elections without strategies to solve

the current economic problem which is affecting all Zimbabweans.”

However, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Amasi Nenjana dismissed Makova’s

allegations as bar talk.

“Our vice president (Phelekezela Mphoko) is going to address our

supporters on January 17. Those allegations which are being levelled

against us are just bar talk. We are confident that we are going to win

the by-election.

“They should have planned their rallies just after the announcement of the

by-election. They must not try to play a blame game when they know that

they can’t mobilise people to come to their rallies.

“We are a strong party and we are united here in Masvingo so our campaigns

are going on well.”

