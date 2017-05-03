Source: Mujuru’s NPP elects Byo leadership – DailyNews Live
Jeffrey Muvundusi 3 May 2017
BULAWAYO – The Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) has elected
11 representatives for its national executive council and top six Bulawayo
provincial executive positions.
The election – held over the weekend in Bulawayo – came a month after the
first attempt to hold it was aborted following violent scenes.
It saw many new faces come into the picture, replacing those who were part
of the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) on an interim basis.
Esnath Bulayani, who was the interim provincial chair for two-and-a-half
years, passed the baton of Bulawayo main provincial chair (PC) to Fidelis
Gwebu.
“I am now the new PC following the election,” Gwebu told the Daily News,
adding that “however, I cannot say much at this stage since we are still
waiting to be sworn in probably this coming weekend”.
Nqobizitha Madlela took over as the vice PC from veteran politician Albert
Mhlanga while Winnie Moyo took over from Fikile Dube, as the party
secretary-general.
The election came after the party last month elected its national top six
– Dzikamai Mavhaire as the national chair, Gift Nyandoro as
secretary-general, Wilbert Mubaiwa as the treasurer while John Mvundura
and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo deputise Mujuru.
The NPP is set to hold its inaugural convention on a date yet to
announced, to select a substantive leadership ahead of the 2018 elections.
Under the NPP constitution, a national executive council comprising the
president, vice presidents, party chairpersons, secretary-general and
treasurer will be the highest decision-making body.
Since Mujuru’s fallout with Zimbabwe People First and its leaders – Rugare
Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa – two months ago, and the subsequent launch of
the NPP, she has been building party structures and trying to woo
supporters in preparation for next year’s poll.