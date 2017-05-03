Source: Mujuru’s NPP elects Byo leadership – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 3 May 2017

BULAWAYO – The Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) has elected

11 representatives for its national executive council and top six Bulawayo

provincial executive positions.

The election – held over the weekend in Bulawayo – came a month after the

first attempt to hold it was aborted following violent scenes.

It saw many new faces come into the picture, replacing those who were part

of the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) on an interim basis.

Esnath Bulayani, who was the interim provincial chair for two-and-a-half

years, passed the baton of Bulawayo main provincial chair (PC) to Fidelis

Gwebu.

“I am now the new PC following the election,” Gwebu told the Daily News,

adding that “however, I cannot say much at this stage since we are still

waiting to be sworn in probably this coming weekend”.

Nqobizitha Madlela took over as the vice PC from veteran politician Albert

Mhlanga while Winnie Moyo took over from Fikile Dube, as the party

secretary-general.

The election came after the party last month elected its national top six

– Dzikamai Mavhaire as the national chair, Gift Nyandoro as

secretary-general, Wilbert Mubaiwa as the treasurer while John Mvundura

and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo deputise Mujuru.

The NPP is set to hold its inaugural convention on a date yet to

announced, to select a substantive leadership ahead of the 2018 elections.

Under the NPP constitution, a national executive council comprising the

president, vice presidents, party chairpersons, secretary-general and

treasurer will be the highest decision-making body.

Since Mujuru’s fallout with Zimbabwe People First and its leaders – Rugare

Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa – two months ago, and the subsequent launch of

the NPP, she has been building party structures and trying to woo

supporters in preparation for next year’s poll.

