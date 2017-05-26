Source: Mukupe slams Mugabe for retaining graft-accused perm secs – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 25 May 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s move to retain graft-accused permanent

secretaries in his latest reshuffle makes a mockery of government’s

anti-corruption claims, Zanu PF Harare East legislator Terrence Mukupe has

said.

Mukupe led a large cross-section of Zimbabweans in condemning his boss’

re-deployment of Mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga to

the Higher and Tertiary Education portfolio, in a move that flies in the

face of calls by the Daniel Shumba-led Parliament committee to sack the

scandal-ridden bureaucrat.

On the other hand, ex-Transport ministry secretary Munesushe Munodawafa –

who has been on remand for over a year after he was arrested for illegally

ordering Air Zimbabwe (Air Zim) to pay Navistar Insurance Brokers $305 000

– succeeded Gudyanga.

Munodawafa is facing two counts of criminal abuse of office.

On one of the counts, he was accused of directing the national airline to

lease a plane from South Africa without going to tender and ordering Air

Zim to pay an associate of his a finder’s fee of $10 200 per month.

He leaves behind an Air Zim currently saddled with a $300 million-plus

debt.

Mukupe posted on his Facebook page: “I for one do believe that if we are

to progress as a country we need to set up term limits for the perm secs

(permanent secretaries)…. We need new faces with energy and new

progressive ideas”.

“I must say Munodawafa, with all the scandals that have followed him, is

one very lucky guy… And the jury is still out there for Prof Gudyanga,”

he said.

“As for…Sibanda (Desire Sibanda who replaced George Magosvongwe as the

permanent secretary of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic

Empowerment ministry), one of the greatest minds I’ve ever interacted

with… It’s really a waste to put him in the Youth ministry,” Mukupe

concluded.

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa weighed in saying Zimbabwe’s rot did not

need a rocket scientist or witch doctor to decipher, adding any ordinary

Zimbabwean can see that bad governance has driven the country to the verge

of collapse.

“Things are difficult in Zimbabwe not because of bad luck but bad

governance,” he said.

People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume wondered why

individuals were not being replaced with those with clean records.

“It’s like rearranging furniture on the sinking titanic or like changing

drivers on a bus without wheels,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



