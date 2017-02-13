Source: Mutasa makes stunning claims – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka and Fungi Kwaramba 12 February 2017

HARARE – The persistent suspicions that President Robert Mugabe will lead

Zanu PF and Zimbabwe for life were given fresh wings yesterday when former

State Security minister – and for decades one of the nonagenarian’s

closest confidantes – Didymus Mutasa, claimed that his distinct impression

when the two geriatrics used to work together was that he wanted “to die

in office”.

The sensational claim, which is destined to set tongues wagging among

long-suffering Zimbabweans, comes as Mugabe’s ruling party continues to be

devoured by its ugly and seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and

succession wars – with the increasingly frail nonagenarian doggedly

refusing to anoint a successor.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday in an exclusive interview yesterday,

Mutasa – who is now an elder in the troubled Zimbabwe People First (ZPF)

party – said Zanu PF bigwigs angling to succeed Mugabe were likely to be

left bitterly disappointed as the nonagenarian clearly wished to die in

office.

The former Zanu PF secretary for administration’s claims tally with

previous statements made by powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe and the

ruling party’s youth league, who have said the soon-to-be 93 long-ruling

leader should rule Zimbabwe for life.

“Mugabe does not have a succession plan. President Mugabe wanted, and I

believe this is what he is looking for, to leave government when he dies.

“That is when he will give up power and be taken from his deathbed to the

Heroes Acre. That is his plan. And if you ask anybody who is close to him

they will tell you that.

“I mean, his wife (Grace) has more or less mentioned it and (one of Zanu

PF’s leading candidates to succeed Mugabe, Vice President Emmerson)

Mnangagwa should know that too,” Mutasa said.

In May last year, Grace stunned thousands of Zanu PF supporters who had

gathered in Harare for a solidarity rally with the nonagenarian, when she

said Mugabe would rule Zimbabwe from the grave.

“We want you to lead this country from your grave, while you lie at the

National Heroes’ Acre,” she told the shell-shocked supporters.

In 2015, and while speaking during a rally at Murehwa Business Centre, the

influential first lady also warned Zanu PF heavyweights that she was going

to design a special wheelchair from which Mugabe would rule until he was

100 years old.

“We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he

rules to 100 years because that is what we want. That is the people’s

choice. We want a leader that respects us,” she said.

The Zanu PF youth league also formally moved a motion at the ruling

party’s annual conference which was held in Masvingo last December, for

Mugabe, to be declared life president.

Indeed, and despite the palpable excitement by warring Zanu PF bigwigs

ahead of the Masvingo meeting, the gathering turned out to be a damp

squib, after Mugabe once again cunningly resisted factional expectations

that he would finally show his hand on his bitterly-contested succession.

For weeks ahead of the meeting, the party’s two major factions – Team

Lacoste which is rallying behind Mnangagwa, and the Generation 40 (G40)

group which is rabidly opposed to the VP succeeding Mugabe – had huffed

and puffed in a desperate endeavour to win the nonagenarian’s public

backing.

But it all proved to be in vain, with Mugabe once again virtually

affirming the stubbornly persistent national suspicion that his is a

presidency for life – a reality that many leading lights in both Team

Lacoste and the G40 have resignedly admitted to in previous private

briefings with the Daily News on Sunday.

Instead, Mugabe slyly blew a gasket at the Masvingo gathering, savaging

his brawling lieutenants, while cunningly moving to finger some of his top

aides in alleged plots to hound him out of power – as the ruling party’s

tribal, factional and succession wars continue to burn hot.

He made a thinly-disguised dig at Team Lacoste, saying the party’s

leadership was not won through plotting the arrest of opponents, but

through elections.

This was after the G40 had over the past few months alleged that the

Mnangagwa camp was abusing key State institutions, including lapdog State

media, to irregularly grab power in the former liberation movement.

“Hukuru muparty hunouya nekusarudzwa…hahuuye nokuti tosunga uyu

tipindewo isusu (the leadership of the party comes through elections and

not through plotting the arrest of fellow members,” Mugabe thundered.

In October this year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)

torched a political storm in Zanu PF after it swooped on Higher Education

minister Jonathan Moyo and his deputy Godfrey Gandawa during a

hotly-contested graft probe.

Moyo, who party insiders say is a key member of the G40, not only accused

Team Lacoste and key players at Zacc of waging a factionally-driven war

against him and other alleged G40 kingpins, he also threatened to sue

Mnangagwa and many other senior government officials.

But, in typical Mugabe style, the nonagenarian also moved to attack the

G40 at the meeting for their alleged indiscipline, and for abusing social

media to attack fellow party officials.

“To the party leadership, we do not run matters of the party through

Twitter or Facebook,” he said, as he sought to balance his criticism and

in the process consolidate his own position.

Political analysts who spoke to the Daily News on Sunday then said it

would have been “atypical” if Mugabe had chosen one faction over the

other.

“The current situation where there are factions fighting each other below

him means that there isn’t a faction fighting him directly, so the

fighting serves him well,” said former civic leader, McDonald Lewanika.

Academic Ibbo Mandaza said Mugabe had repeatedly displayed “tendencies

that are consistent with someone who doesn’t want a successor”.

“He is officially the Zanu PF candidate for 2018 and that suits the G40

faction which he heads, but in the final analysis all that is happening is

that he wants to die in office,” he said.

But Mugabe – the only leader Zimbabweans have known since the country

gained its independence from Britain in April 1980 – is facing the biggest

challenge to his 36-year rule.

The increasingly frail nonagenarian and Zanu PF are battling growing

unrest among the country’s restive populace, which blames his government

for presiding over the country’s dying economy and the deepening rot in

the former regional breadbasket.

