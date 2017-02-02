Source: National Building Society to build 100 000 houses in five years | The Financial Gazette

STATE-owned mortgage lender National Building Society (NBS) is targeting to develop 100 000 units worth US$1,5 billion over the next five year to alleviate the country’s 1,25 million housing backlog.

NBS plans to construct 10 000 units this year alone. It offers mortgage at 9,5 percent interest for high density houses and 11,5 percent for medium and low density housing with 15 percent deposit.

Managing director, Ken Chitando told the Source on the sidelines of the company’s road show on Friday that there is high uptake of loans and they are going to invest more money in pipeline projects.

“We require about US$1,5 billion for our five year plan to build 100,000 units and approximately US$150 million for 10 000 units we target to build this year,” said Chitando.

Under the five year plan, NBS aims to provide 15 000 units in 2018 and 20 000 units in 2019.

The society is targeting to come up with at least 50 developments by March to reach the 10 000 units for the year.

The society’s low cost stands ranges between 100 square metres to 300 square metres at US$10 500 and US$38 190.

NBS financed Lafarge housing project for employees valued at US$2 million last year. –The Source

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



