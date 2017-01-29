Source: National flag regalia MP slams Parly Speaker – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 29 January 2017

HARARE – Mutasa Central MDC MP, Trevor Saruwaka, yesterday said House of

Assembly speaker, Jacob Mudenda, has no right to determine the colour of

clothes he wears in Parliament.

In October last year, Saruwaka was ejected from Parliament for wearing a

jacket adorned with Zimbabwe’s national flag colours.

In protest, he approached the High Court over the move, which created

commotion in Parliament resulting in police intervention.

Saruwaka argued in court yesterday that his ejection from Parliament for

wearing the jacket was unlawful and an infringement of his right to

freedom of conscience and religion.

He further said there was no provision in the Standing Rules and Orders of

the Parliament that bars him from wearing such colours.

In the application, Saruwaka – who is represented by attorneys from

Kadzere, Hungwe & Mandevere Legal Practitioners – cited Mudenda and the

chief security officer of Parliament as respondents.

Saruwaka said he is an avowed follower of the Rastafari religion, adding

that the colours on his jacket are synonymous with his religion.

“…it is respectfully submitted that, applicant (Saruwaka) being of the

Rastafari religion, has a right to freedom of conscience and religion in

terms of Section 60 of the Constitution, which right includes the right to

propagate his religious beliefs whether in private or in public within the

confines of the law.

“By arbitrarily denying applicant access to Parliament, respondents have

elevated themselves above the Constitution without lawful cause. There is

no legal basis upon which applicant can be barred from entering

Parliament,” the court heard.

He said he is entitled to protection by the law.

“It is further submitted that, respondents do not have the power to

determine the colour of the jacket applicant wears. The respondents are

therefore acting outside the scope of their powers by ejecting applicant

from National Assembly sessions on account of wearing the jacket in

question,” he said.

He added that according to the provisions of Standing Order 76 (7), only

jeans, T-shirts and sleeveless outfits, are prohibited from the House.

“Nowhere is it mentioned that jackets such as the one worn by the

applicant are prohibited,” he said, adding that his jacket does not in any

way offend the national flag.

Saruwaka’s Parliament “drama” took place after Mudenda ruled in June last

year that the national flag would not be allowed in the House, following a

plethora of protestors donning the flag during demonstrations against

President Robert Mugabe’s 36-year rule.

Several MDC parliamentarians, including Saruwaka, had entered the House

with national flags draped around their necks.

The national flag became a protest symbol after it was popularised by

self-exiled cleric – Evan Mawarire of #ThisFlag movement.

The movement demanded Mugabe’s immediate resignation, citing his

administration’s failure to deal with corruption, nepotism and a serious

economic meltdown.

