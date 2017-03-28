Source: National People’s Party Mash West chapter elects Mujuru | The Herald March 28, 2017

Walter Nyamukondiwa Chinhoyi Bureau

The National People’s Party Mashonaland West chapter has voted for former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru as party president ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

In elections held at Alaska Primary School, the province also voted for Sipepa Nkomo (vice president) and John Mvundura (2nd vice president), while former Zanu-PF Politburo member Dzikamai Mavhaire was voted party chairperson.

Gift Nyandoro was voted secretary-general, Ephraim Mubaiwa treasurer, to complete the cast of the party’s executive.

The party also elected members of the provincial executive with Thomas Chiunduza coming in as chairperson, Robert Machingura (vice chairperson), Pritchard Paradzai (secretary) and Bornface Jakadwede (treasurer).

It also voted for representatives for the national executive from the province’s districts.

These include: Tafaranashe Gumbo and Tonderal Goredema (Hurungwe), Retired Colonel Beta and Dorothy Musonza (Zvimba), Dr Samuel Mvurume (Makonde), Simon Chikudo (Ngezi), Nicholas Chivhuna and Prosper Zimbani (Chegutu) and Felix Masundire (Kariba).

Representing women in the national executive are Marian Chombo and Elizabeth Makiyi.

Others were voted as representatives for war veterans. The elections were held through a secret ballot.

Elections for the women’s wing were shelved after some irregularities were cited.

