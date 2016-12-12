Source: National Youth Service curriculum under review – Sunday News

Austin Nyathi, Sunday News Correspondent

THE National Youth Service curriculum is being reviewed to produce graduates who are entrepreneurs rather than job seekers in line with the country’s economic needs anchored on the indigenisation and empowerment thrust, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao revealed this during an interview on the sidelines of the Provincial Youth Expo held at Gwanda District Club on Tuesday.

The Expo ran under the theme “Zim-Asset, youths taking the lead through productivity and value addition”.

“We are in the process of reviewing the National Youth Service Curriculum so that we produce graduates who are entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

“After touring all the stands here, I was impressed by the exhibitions that I saw and we are therefore confident that our youths can be turned into successful entrepreneurs”, said Minister Zhuwao.

He said the year 2016 was a year of empowerment and 2017 would be a year of implementation.

“In 2016, we were on the empowerment drive but next year we will focus on implementation of the programmes that we started this year.

“We have approached the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa for financial support in our 2017 programmes”, he said.

Minister Zhuwao said the Gwanda Community Share Ownership Trust (GCSOT) was the best in the country.

“Gwanda Community Share Ownership Trust (GCSOT) is the best in the country not only by service delivery but it is the only Trust with share certificates from Blanket Mine.

“He said its (Trust)’s drilling rig offers 70 percent commercial services and 30 percent social services, a development which benefits the communities and has funded a total of 27 groups of entrepreneurs from around the province,” said Minister Zhuwao.

Giving welcome remarks, Gwanda Deputy Mayor Councillor Albert Ndlovu said;

“As the provincial capital of Matabeleland South, we treasure the involvement of the community in development projects.

“I believe that this expo is a clear demonstration of the involvement that we are talking about and as the municipality we are open to ideas that will enhance development.”

Mduduzi Moyo of Mpilo Royal Farming scooped the first prize and won a trophy and $30 cash while the second prize of $20 went to Lakheli Ncube and Orchard Ncube of Orchard Ncube Products got the third prize of $15.

