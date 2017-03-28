Source: NetOne continues expansion drive – DailyNews Live

HARARE – NetOne is continuing with its rapid expansion drive after it

opened another shop in Chiredzi at the weekend.

The company’s public relations manager John Nyashanu said his organisation

was going to open more shops across the country as part of its expansion

drive.

“We are going to have a presence in all areas around the country and we

have acquired many shops to enhance an ubiquitous availability of our

products which are on high demand,” he said.

“We have set aside a big budget to invest in these shops,” Nyashanu added.

This comes as the parastatal’s expansion project has started reaping

rewards of a $218 million loan it got from China’s Exim bank.

Latest data from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of

Zimbabwe (Potraz) shows that NetOne, which was established in 1996 and

boasts of over 5,8 million subscribers, commissioned more base stations

during the last quarter of 2016.

“The largest increase was registered for LTE e-Node Bs where 111 more were

commissioned by NetOne in the quarter under review,” Potraz said.

The State-owned mobile firm ended the year with 2 666 base stations across

the country and is on course to meet its 3 000 target.

NetOne has been on an expansion drive taking network to the people and in

2016 the company celebrated 20 years of its existence through the Igniting

Mbiri Yedu campaign trail and went to all the provinces in the country

commissioning base stations and meeting with their subscribers.

This resulted in NetOne introducing more base stations but at the same

time being more customer-oriented.

NetOne acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro said his company will

aggressively pursue its future strategy which is geared on network

utilisation and product diversification.

“We will continue to complement our network expansion drive with customer

centricity. Our target is to make technology accessible and affordable to

all Zimbabweans. We need to justify the investment that government has

made towards the network expansion drive which we are grateful for,” he

said.

The latest Potraz report shows that NetOne acquired more than half a

million active subscribers during the course of 2016 and market share is

increasing

In the quarter to December last year NetOne had highest contribution of

mobile data utilisation.

