NetOne ventures into radio

BUSINESS WRITER 29 March 2017

HARARE – Leading mobile telecommunications operator, NetOne, has launched

a unique data product that allows subscribers to listen to radio

programmes instantly.

The company’s acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro said the parastatal

was on a mission to unlock Zimbabwe’s potential through the power of

technology and partnership by connecting subscribers to a large radio

audience through mobile phones.

“We promised to increase capacity and add value to our services and this

is what we are implementing,” he said yesterday.

NetOne’s nearly six million subscribers can now listen to the popular Star

FM “pamhepo na Tilda Show” (Tilda Moyo), Love Lounge on ZiFM and Backstage

on ZiFM will be available on the One Radio service, the only dial-in radio

service.

Mutandiro said subscribers dial 336 to opt-in to the service for either

one or two weeks.

The service gives you up to 500 minutes to listen to exhilarating

pre-recorded shows.

“Our subscribers can now listen to their favourite programmes instantly

wherever they are.

“Our rates are $0,50 for 240 minutes and this lasts for seven days.

“The other option for 14 days is for $0,95 and subscribers have up to 500

minutes of listening,” he said.

“These are not the only radio programmes on offer. We are also negotiating

with the various radio stations and more things are on the way. We are

doing this for our subscribers whom we believe deserve these services,”

Mutandiro added.

NetOne, which recently embarked on an expansion drive that has seen most

subscribers stampeding for their lines, is on the forefront of

technological innovation and has been introducing packages and promotions

that are being embraced by the generality of subscribers.

Last year, the parastatal launched its popular OneFusion promotion package

that combines voice, data and social media at affordable rates.

This has resulted in the State-owned mobile firm getting more subscribers

amid indications that the company registered over 34 000 new subscribers

in January alone this year.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe 2016

fourth quarter sector performance report, the added over half a million

active subscribers leading to a 14 percent increase.

“One Fusion’s digital persona, trending with pop culture, fits perfectly

with the service’s ability to keep subscribers connected.

“The package is testimony of our commitment to offering the best-user

experience, the most value at the least cost to the consumer,” NetOne boss

said.

NetOne also recently introduced another data package, One Music, which

offers the best music content ranging from Gospel, ZimDancehall, Hip-Hop

and House music.

“We will continue to add value to our products and give the best to our

consumers and we promise a lot more to come,” Mutandiro said.

