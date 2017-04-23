Source: New curriculum headlines Zimta conference – Sunday News Apr 23, 2017

Sunday News Reporters

THE new primary and secondary education curriculum is expected to take centre stage at the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) 36th Annual National Conference which starts in Harare tomorrow.

Close to 300 Zimta members and teachers’ organisations from the Sadc region are expected to attend the conference which ends on Thursday.

Zimta chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu told Sunday News that the conference will discuss, among other things, the new curriculum and establishment of a Teachers Professional Council. Veteran educationist Dr Caiphas Nziramasanga will officially open the three-day event on Tuesday.

“The conference will, by and large discuss the curriculum review, mainly issues to do with the implementation which we feel needs to be sharpened, particularly the four pathway system that we proposed as Zimta.

“We want to look at how best the new curriculum can speak to the global agenda of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics),” said Mr Ndlovu.

He added, “We have invited Dr Nziramasanga, who is the kingpin of the curriculum review process, to give the keynote address. One of the issues that is also expected to highlight the conference is the establishment of the Teachers Professional Council.”

Mr Ndlovu said the conference will also discuss, among other things, teachers’ salaries and conditions of service. The Zimta conference will also see the association’s leaders seeking fresh mandates.

Nine posts, including those of president, two vice-presidents, secretary-general, treasurer and representatives of special sectors will be up for grabs.

The Zimta executive is led by president Mr Richard Gundane, vice-president (welfare) Mr Tom Muzondo, vice-president (administration and finance) Mrs Shamiso Makombe, secretary-general Mr John Mlilo, treasurer Mr Edgar Moyo, national women representative Mrs Elizabeth Mahiya, secondary schools representative Mrs Violet Mutize and primary schools representative Mr Leonard Sibanda.

