Source: ‘New curriculum unworkable’ – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya and Mugove Tafirenyika 15 February 2017

HARARE – Teachers have said the new curriculum cannot be practically

implemented, with schools around the country struggling to introduce it,

six weeks into the first term.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) said there is need to revise the

controversial curriculum.

“As Zimta, we have requested a meeting with government so that they can

get feedback from the teachers on what is possible and what is not

possible in the implementation of the new curriculum,” Zimta CEO Sifiso

Ndlovu said.

Progressive Teachers Union (PTUZ) said the curriculum change must involve

widespread consultation of all stakeholders, re-skilling of teachers,

piloting the project and validating the process.

“The current thrust of the new curriculum is far from what the 1999

Nziramasanga Commission sought to achieve.

“We have been reduced to clerks. There is no time for lesson delivery.

Classes are too big considering the prescribed teacher-per-pupil-ratio of

the new curriculum and the assessment of the practical components is not

feasible.

“ICT not practical in rural schools and even some urban schools, mismatch

of teachers and subjects which will result in forced transfers and

timetables are completely overcrowded.”

According to PTUZ, the new curriculum excludes and shuts the door for

repeaters.

Government policy of teacher recruitment freeze is also working against

the successful implementation of the new curriculum, the union said.

“Schools with hot sitting can’t function, teaching cycles are affecting

sequence of school syllabus from five to six-day cycles. Physical

Education (PE) as a compulsory subject has no resource, text books, no

precedent, no equipment, no facilities and no reference texts.”

“The PTUZ believes consultation, dialogue and transparency are critical if

this is to succeed.

“President Robert Mugabe must be reminded that his wonderful legacy on

education is seriously under threat. There is no harm in going back to the

drawing board. The earlier we do so the better,” PTUZ said.

Teachers say there is no literature on the new curriculum, so they are

using old curriculum text books.

Education minister Lazarus Dokora in January this year introduced a new

curriculum in the primary and secondary education system introducing the

writing of dissertations by Form Four students and mandating them to go

for industrial attachment.

It also did away with subjects such as geography, while bringing in mass

displays.

