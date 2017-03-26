Source: New fuel law on the cards | The Herald March 25, 2017

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government is crafting new regulations to curb illegal fuel sales that have resulted in the country losing millions of dollars in potential revenue.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development Tsitsi Muzenda in the Senate on Thursday during the Question and Answer session.

“The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority in consultation with the Ministry of Energy and Power and Development, is drafting Petroleum (Liquid Fuels Licensing, Inspections and Compliance) Regulations 2017, which will go a long way in providing for dealing with illegal fuel vendors. The regulations also propose stiffer penalties for illegal fuel dealing,” she said.

The smuggling of fuel has resulted in a decline in the excise duty collected by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, prejudicing Government of potential revenue in the process.

Deputy Minister Muzenda added that her ministry was working with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to prevent fuel smuggling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



