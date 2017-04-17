Source: New twist to Zanu PF war – DailyNews Live

Mugove Tafirenyika 16 April 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe has apparently ordered all Zanu PF

structures to stop the current push to give the bullet to the party’s

under-fire national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, and his

brother Dickson Mafios – who is the party’s chairperson in Mashonaland

Central.

Well-placed Zanu PF sources told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that

Mugabe was concerned about both the impact of the bid to oust Kasukuwere

from his powerful position on the troubled ruling party – particularly

with the watershed 2018 elections around the corner – as well as the

inability or unwillingness of those at the forefront of the push to follow

due process.

Until now, Kasukuwere and Mafios’ political careers had hung by a thread

after their party enemies hit them with a slew of damaging charges,

including claims that they were plotting to topple Mugabe from power and

were fanning factionalism in the warring former liberation movement.

This saw several anti-Kasukuwere demonstrations – which are kisses of

death in the faction-riddled ruling party – being mounted in Mashonaland

Central, Midlands and Masvingo, amid swirling speculation that Mugabe

wanted the Local Government minister out.

But in a surprise turn of events yesterday, Zanu PF’s deputy chairperson

for Mashonaland Central Kazembe Kazembe – who has been opposing Kasukuwere

– confirmed to the Daily News on Sunday that his camp was abandoning its

anti-Kasukuwere push after Mugabe, through Provincial Affairs minister

Martin Dinha, directed them to stop their mission to pave way for “due

process”.

“We had addressed inter-district meetings in Bindura on Thursday and

Shamva on Friday when we got the message from the governor (Dinha) that

the president had said we must stop … and we have since complied with

this directive unconditionally,” Kazembe said.

“We were scheduled to address another meeting in Mazoe today (yesterday),

but like I said, we are law-abiding cadres and we respect orders from the

party president.

“We have no option but to inform district chairpersons that we have

cancelled the programme in line with the directive from the top,” he

added.

Mugabe’s order also comes as there are whispers that Kasukuwere’s party

foes are pushing for Zanu PF’s national disciplinary committee to “seal

his fate” (fire him) as soon as possible and allegedly without referring

his case to the party’s politburo.

Mugabe also recently ordered Zanu PF members to desist from engaging in

demonstrations against one another as the anti-Kasukuwere demonstrations

raged, saying the party had internal forums and mechanisms to deal with

errant cadres.

This comes as former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth leader, Godfrey

Tsenengamu, had sensationally claimed last week that Mugabe wanted

Kasukuwere out of the warring ruling party.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday’s sister paper, the Daily News,

Tsenengamu also said Mugabe was using “the same methods” to deal with

Kasukuwere that he had allegedly employed to hound his former deputy,

Joice Mujuru, out of Zanu PF during the deadly purges of 2014.

Tsenengamu, who has consistently claimed that he was among the youth

leaders who were used by Mugabe to orchestrate Mujuru’s downfall, said he

had no doubt in his mind that Kasukuwere’s Zanu PF political career was

“hanging by a thread”.

“It is clear that the president is behind Kasukuwere’s woes, and whether

he (Kasukuwere) survives or not is entirely dependent on Mugabe.

“What is also very clear is that Mugabe is playing people against each

other, as he has done on so many previous occasions.

“I remember very well that Mujuru faced similar charges of trying to

topple the president through a coup and those are the same charges that

Kasukuwere is now facing,” Tsenengamu reasoned.

The outspoken former Zanu PF leading light added that Mugabe had allegedly

“perfected the art of playing the party’s factions” in his own interest.

It was also in this light, Tsenengamu said, that the nonagenarian’s recent

“pleas” in which he appeared to sympathise with Kasukuwere, needed to be

taken with a pinch of salt.

“During the night he (Mugabe) sends people to attack others, and during

the day he extends an olive branch to the victims.

“He supplies political bullets and guns to A, so that A can shoot B. Then

he goes on to supply bulletproof vests to B, so that B is protected from

being shot by A. Those are his typical double standards,” Tsenengamu said.

He also claimed that he had been approached by ruling party bigwigs to

participate in the recent demonstrations against Kasukuwere and Mafios.

Curiously, Tsenengamu said he had refused “to gain a measure of revenge”

against Kasukuwere – whom he accuses of having engineered his expulsion

from Zanu PF in 2015 – by participating in the marches.

“He who rented his powers to Tyson (Kasukuwere) must take back his power

by himself. Zvekushandisana nekusvibisana kwete. Ndakaramba kuberekeswa

kamwana kakafa (I don’t want to be used, and this is why I refused to

participate in Kasukuwere’s battering). Never again … 2014 was enough.

“Yes, I learnt my lessons from 2014. The reality is that we were used.

Suits were bought for us and for some time we were even treated like

royalty as the powers-that-be coached us to smear Mujuru’s name.

“When people who were organising these demonstrations (against Kasukuwere)

approached me, I said no … because I felt that I would be used again by

Mugabe in the same way he used us in 2014,” Tsenengamu said.

Meanwhile, Tsenengamu has also warned that the turmoil in the women’s

league could also claim Zanu PF’s scalp in next year’s eagerly-anticipated

national polls.

“People were expelled in 2004, 2014, 2015 … and now (Eunice) Sandi Moyo

and Sarah Mahoka are the targets. As we go towards the 2018 elections, the

current divisions are not good for the party.

“Towards the 2008 election, we had differences but not of this kind. This

is too much. Do these fights have something to do with the party and

people, or are there certain individuals who want to benefit from them?

“We know that after they expel Sandi and Mahoka there are others who are

also going to face the chop.

“My question now is, are we being used to fight for the party or we are

fighting to protect certain family interests or the interests of certain

individuals?” he asked rhetorically.

Tsenengamu, who was hounded out of Zanu PF together with six other

provincial youth leaders in 2015, is currently on bail after he savaged

Mugabe for appearing to crush Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential ambitions

during the nonagenarian’s 93rd birthday interview with the ZBC.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



