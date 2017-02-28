Source: No going back on urban tollgates – DailyNews Live
Farayi Machamire 28 February 2017
HARARE – Government yesterday said there was no going back on urban
tollgates, saying plans were at an advanced stage to erect the urban
plazas.
This comes amid an outcry from motorists who argue they were already
overburdened with road taxes and highway toll fees.
Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere told local councils and
engineers yesterday that the introduction of urban tollgates will fix
scarred roads.
“We are meeting with stakeholders beginning today . . . we are moving to
secure funding ,” Kasukuwere said.
“These tollgates will help fundraise for cities’ roads rehabilitation
programmes. You pay your 50 cents and the roads also get fixed. We are not
going back.”
Ratepayers have said government must first account for money the Zimbabwe
National Roads Authority (Zinara) was collecting before introducing urban
tollgates.
Government in 2010 took over management of vehicle licence fees and gave
Zinara the mandate to administer the funds.
However, the parastatal has been accused of mismanaging the money and
starving local authorities of their statutory allocations, an accusation
it denies.