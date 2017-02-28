Source: No going back on urban tollgates – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 28 February 2017

HARARE – Government yesterday said there was no going back on urban

tollgates, saying plans were at an advanced stage to erect the urban

plazas.

This comes amid an outcry from motorists who argue they were already

overburdened with road taxes and highway toll fees.

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere told local councils and

engineers yesterday that the introduction of urban tollgates will fix

scarred roads.

“We are meeting with stakeholders beginning today . . . we are moving to

secure funding ,” Kasukuwere said.

“These tollgates will help fundraise for cities’ roads rehabilitation

programmes. You pay your 50 cents and the roads also get fixed. We are not

going back.”

Ratepayers have said government must first account for money the Zimbabwe

National Roads Authority (Zinara) was collecting before introducing urban

tollgates.

Government in 2010 took over management of vehicle licence fees and gave

Zinara the mandate to administer the funds.

However, the parastatal has been accused of mismanaging the money and

starving local authorities of their statutory allocations, an accusation

it denies.

