No students’ grants: Minister

Blessings Mashaya 20 May 2017

HARARE – Government is unable to reintroduce student grants due to

financial constraints, Higher Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa

said.

This comes as student representative committees (SRCs) have been demanding

the grants on the back of economic hardships that have hit most students

in colleges and varsities.

Speaking in the House of Assembly this week, he said: “At the moment

government has fiscal constraints and we can, therefore, not reinstate the

grants to the education sector.”

“…we are looking at ways to come up with loans but we cannot disburse

grants at the moment,” Gandawa said.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has already advertised for financiers

that can give such loans at low premiums so that students can be able to

pay for their tuition and accommodation fees,” he said.

Gandawa said students may start getting the loans in September this year.

“The RBZ and Finance ministry are working on the modalities so that we can

have discussions with financiers so that the students can be assisted in

that regard at tertiary institutions and colleges. This is still under

consideration.

“Government and financiers are going to come up with an agreement that

will be user friendly to the students upon their attaining their degrees

and once they attain employment,” he said, adding that “the modalities are

going to be worked out and it is work in progress”.

“Under our plans with the Finance ministry and RBZ, we hope that when the

September semester starts, we would be in a position to be disbursing

these funds.”

Early this year, tertiary students requested a meeting with Higher

Education minister Jonathan Moyo and a parliamentary panel to discuss

re-introduction of the students’ grants.

“It would be folly of the highest kind and unparalleled naivety for us to

just accept Moyo’s promise as it is and not make any follow up. The

government has promised to bring back loans before without actually doing

so,” University of Zimbabwe SRC spokesperson Tafadzwa Chabata said then.

SRCs have reported massive dropout rates at universities because of

tuition fees challenges, with the Zimbabwe National Students’ Union

(Zinasu) claiming that at least 12 000 threw in the towel in the first

quarter of 2016 alone.

