Source: Not yet Uhuru, Tsvangirai says – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 19 April 2017

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has challenged President

Robert Mugabe to stop his warring ruling Zanu PF’s mindless bloodletting

and instead focus on giving long-suffering Zimbabweans “real freedom” and

a better life.

In addition, Tsvangirai also reiterated in his independence message

yesterday his recent assurance to the nonagenarian and fearful security

chiefs that he would not seek retribution against them if the MDC sweeps

next year’s eagerly-anticipated national polls.

At the same time, former vice president and now National People’s Party

(NPP) leader, Joice Mujuru, has described the country’s nearly four

decades of independence under Mugabe and Zanu PF as “37 years of slavery

and misery to Zimbabweans”.

“As we brace for next year’s watershed election, I urge Zimbabweans to

unite and put the country first.

“I urge Zimbabweans of all shades and political affiliation to prioritise

Zimbabwe and to put the collective national interest above everything

else.

“Whether Zanu PF or MDC, or any other political party for that matter,

every Zimbabwean must ask themselves whether we really deserve this

suffering in a country for which so many paid the ultimate sacrifice,”

Tsvangirai said in his message.

“Let us put aside all our differences, harness our diversity and vote for

the man or woman who will shepherd this country to the greatness it

deserves, a leader who values our nationhood and collective dignity more

than the colour of our party cards.

“We have seen how those in the seat of government have taught us to hate

and kill each other and not to harness our differences for the greater

national good,” he added.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, let us use the opportunity next year to poise our

country for growth, inclusion, unity and development. There has been so

much hatred in the past, needless hatred that in 2008 cost us a glorious

opportunity to move forward.

“Indeed, and as I have said before, none of us have any reason to fear the

change that is now imminent upon this our beloved country in 2018.

“That change will be good for everyone. The benefits of that change will

not be selective. That positive change will seek no retribution against

anyone but will only spur us to live in harmony as Zimbabweans regardless

of our ethnic and political diversity,” Tsvangirai said.

This comes as Zanu PF has been accused of stalling the implementation of a

raft of much-needed electoral reforms ahead of next year’s polls.

This has seen opposition parties coalescing under the banner of the

National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) agitating for sweeping reforms

that include the disbandment of the current Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

(Zec) secretariat which they accuse of being a Zanu PF appendage.

Nera parties are also at odds with the government over its hijacking of

the acquisition of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits, which they say

could lead to a manipulated election next year.

Tsvangirai beat Mugabe hands down in the 2008 presidential election, which

saw results being withheld for a suspiciously long six weeks, amid

widespread allegations of ballot fiddling and manipulation.

When the widely discredited results of that poll were eventually

announced, Tsvangirai was forced into a presidential run-off which he

pulled out of following deadly violence against his supporters, hundreds

of whom were murdered in cold blood.

Mugabe would go on to stand in a widely condemned one-man race in which he

declared himself the winner.

However, Sadc and the rest of the international community would not accept

the poll, forcing the nonagenarian to share power with Tsvangirai for five

years, to prevent the country from imploding completely.

Former State Security minister and one of the founders of the Zimbabwe

People First (ZPF), Didymus Mutasa – who was for decades a close

confidante of Mugabe – later lifted the lid on that election’s rot,

following his sacking from Zanu PF.

He revealed that the nonagenarian had only managed to remain in power at

the time through chicanery and brute force.

Yesterday Tsvangirai, who said he was looking to the future with optimism,

also paid tribute to disaffected war veterans, who have been feuding with

Mugabe since mid last year.

“True independence should translate into abundant opportunities and real

freedom for the people, so that the day gains its true worth to the

country’s citizenry.

“I want to take advantage of this day to salute all war veterans, dead or

alive, and say I and the party I lead will forever cherish what they did

for this country.

“I want to promise that the new government we will create in 2018 will

accord our war veterans their due respect and meet their deserved welfare

requirements as we said they should get in the Constitution that we made

ourselves as a people,” the dogged former labour union leader said.

“Let us not allow the privatisation of this great day in a manner that

diminishes its true worth. Let us not allow the stripping of our dignity

by this uncaring Zanu PF regime and the abandonment of the cause for which

so many died.

“Indeed, we must always cherish the heroism of the people of this land and

the brutal struggle we waged to reclaim our rights, particularly the right

to vote,” he added.

On her part, Mujuru said the mooted grand opposition coalition was the

only way of extricating the country from its economic problems.

“As NPP, we believe that what ought to be 37 years of independence has

been turned into 37 years of slavery and misery to Zimbabweans.

“We believe we have capacity as Zimbabweans to extricate ourselves out of

the social, economic and political mess we find ourselves in as a result

of Zanu PF’s failed government.

“It is time that all progressive forces within the rank and file of

opposition parties put their differences aside and face the failed Zanu PF

government as a united front by every constitutional means necessary come

2018.

“Our people never went to war so that the destiny of our country can be

turned into political dynasties.

“Zimbabweans deserve to be free and that freedom has to be exercised now.

To that end, as NPP we urge all the progressive forces within the rank and

file of the opposition parties of this country to go back to the basics of

the revolutionary ideals of oneness.

“It is our belief as NPP that what divides us as opposition political

parties are smaller than what binds us as a country. Our motto should

therefore be united we stand, divided we fall,” she said.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru have been working with other opposition parties

behind the scenes to finalise the mooted grand opposition coalition.

At the same time, analysts have said that a united opposition, fighting

with one purpose, can finally bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule,

especially at a time that the nonagenarian is fighting to keep together

his warring Zanu PF.

They have also consistently said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom de

guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose late husband Solomon was

the first black post-independence army commander, could provide the

much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the

smooth transfer of power if they win the 2018 elections like they did in

2008.

