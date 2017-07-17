Source: NRZ sued over rates arrears | The Herald July 17, 2017

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

KWEKWE Municipality is battling to recover rates and service charges amounting to $150 902 from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

NRZ offices in the mining town received water supplies and enjoyed several services from the local authority, but failed to clear the debt.

Council billed NRZ an amount of $150 902,51 for water, fire levy, sewerage and refuse charges, among others. The parties entered into an agreement for the provision of water and other services to NRZ premises in Kwekwe.

Between January 2009 and April this year, the NRZ did not pay its monthly rates and service charges. By end of April the debt stood at $150 902, 51.

Council filed summons at the High Court claiming the debt.Efforts by the local authority to recover the debt outside court had failed.

The local authority, through its lawyers, Wilmot & Bennett Legal Practitioners, is also seeking an order compelling the NRZ to pay costs of the suit.

Council also wants NRZ to be ordered to pay interest on the principal debt.

NRZ is yet to respond to the claim.