Source: Nssa eyes 15 000 housing units – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 11 July 2017

HARARE – The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) is planning to

construct nearly 15 000 housing units across the country this year.

Nssa chairperson Robin Vela yesterday said the pension administrator’s

unit – National Building Society (NBS) – was in negotiations with several

stakeholders on the construction of houses.

“A new low-cost housing project was launched in April 2017 in Chinhoyi.

The first phase involves the construction of 723 housing units,” he said

in a second quarter update.

“Similar projects are being mooted in all major towns with Nssa engaged in

offtake discussions, at an advanced stage, for developments in Derbyshire,

Harare (1 010 units), Caledonia, Harare (8 000 units), Emganwini, Bulawayo

(800 units), and the National University Science and Technology University

area student accommodation (4 800 units),” Vela added.

The development is expected to ease the country’s housing backlog, which

is estimated to be around 1,25 million.

Vela also indicated that the deep-pocketed social security authority is

planning to continue supporting the agriculture sector through funding

after it injected $20 million into the 2016/2017 farming season for the

production and supply of critical basal and top dressing fertilisers.

“It is Nssa’s intention to continue pursuing such structured trade

transactions, which generate positive investment returns for the

authority, while also providing meaningful support for strategic national

programmes.

“As such, a syndicated financing package for fertiliser producers for the

2017/18 crop was completed in this quarter,” he said.

The Nssa boss noted that the pension administrator, which recorded a $105

million profit last year, has invited proposals from potential investors

and has received proposals from at least two internationally-recognised

medical houses to operate Ekusileni Hospital.

The specialist hospital – a brainchild of the late nationalist and Vice

President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo – was built

in 2001 and was subsequently shut down after it was discovered that the

acquired equipment, worth millions of dollars, was obsolete.

Vela said refurbishments of St Tropez demo apartments were completed last

month, while the public will soon be invited to view and gauge the

interest in preparation for sale with the NBS providing mortgage finance.

“A strategic decision was made to increase the authority’s presence in the

short-term insurance sector through an additional investment in Nicoz

Diamond which became a subsidiary of Nssa in May 2017.

“Nicoz Diamond is a dominant player in the short-term insurance market and

fits well in the strategic insurance cluster held by the authority,” he

said.

In the period under review, Nssa also made a decision to invest in the

troubled Cold Storage Commission (CSC).

“The proposed schemes of arrangement are yet to be registered with the

High Court due to an opposing challenge which was filed by a former CSC

employee,” Vela said.