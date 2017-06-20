Source: NSSA to launch contributory scheme by year-end – NewsDay Zimbabwe June 20, 2017

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) expects to launch its voluntary contributory scheme before the end of 2017 and is engaging actuaries to assist in the modelling and designing of the scheme.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

NSSA acting general manager, Emmerson Mungwariri told NewsDay in emailed responses that the scheme, which targets previously excluded groups such as the informal sector, would be launched before the end of 2017.

“NSSA intends to introduce the voluntary small-to-medium enterprises and informal sector scheme,” he said.

“This scheme, which will be on a voluntary basis, will be tailor made for all the other groups that are not covered by the existing NSSA schemes.

“Currently, we have engaged actuaries to assist in the modelling and design of the scheme. We expect to launch the scheme before the end of 2017.”

The scheme will also target the Diaspora community and domestic workers.

Recently, NSSA general manager, Elizabeth Chitiga told NewsDay there was need to tap into the informal sector, as this is where most Zimbabweans were earning a living.

She said since its inception 22 years ago, NSSA has been running only two schemes covering the formal sector, out of the nine branches of social security that the ILO Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention 1952 (No.102) covers, while similar organisations in Africa are running four or more schemes.

According to the Zimbabwe Labour Market Information 2015 Report, 94,5% of the active labour force now operates in the informal sector.

Chitiga said since 94,5% of the active labour force now operates in the informal sector, it means social security coverage excludes a significant part of the population.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



