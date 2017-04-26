Source: Obert Mpofu must shut up: Moyo – DailyNews Live

Jonathan Moyo 25 April 2017

HARARE – While on government duty in India, my attention has been drawn to

reckless, irresponsible, disrespectful and unacceptable remarks about me

by Obert Mpofu made in the glare of the media at an extraordinary meeting

of Zanu PF’s Matabeleland North provincial coordinating committee in

Lupane on April 23, 2017.

I have read Mpofu’s remarks as published today (yesterday) by the

Chronicle on its various social media platforms and published by The

Herald also on its various social media platforms.

From the published remarks on the social media platforms of the Chronicle

and The Herald, it is clear that Mpofu abused the PCC, as he so often

does, in his mistaken belief that just because he has a big body he should

throw his weight around and usurp the PCC for his personal purposes and

his grossly selfish politics that the people of Matabeleland North have

come to loathe for its depravity.

Mpofu believes he is the Zanu PF PCC in Matabeleland North and that the

PCC in Matabeleland North is Mpofu. This rot of his has gone on for too

long and too far.

Even against this background, Mpofu’s allegation that I worked with Zanu

PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to set up parallel structures to

topple President Robert Mugabe would be laughable but for its very serious

implications. And so the record must be stated as it is.

Thanks to the successionist antics of the likes of Mpofu, the time has

come to say without fear or favour that the allegation that Kasukuwere has

set up parallel Zanu PF structures to topple president Mugabe is high

sounding nonsense.

Yes, like everyone else, Kasukuwere can make mistakes, not least because

he is too loyal, too committed and works very hard for the party.

Putting aside the understandable issues raised by the party’s women’s

league regarding specific issues that have been addressed, nobody has said

exactly what mistakes, if any, Kasukuwere has made. But to accuse

Kasukuwere, of all people, of setting up parallel Zanu PF structures to

topple president Mugabe is wickedly preposterous and hogwash of the

century.

I wish to say that I have worked with Kasukuwere, sometimes around the

clock, supporting and serving president Mugabe, Zanu PF, the government

and our country.

For example, I know only too well that the historic #MillionManMarch

organised by the Zanu PF youth league last year would not have succeeded

without Kasukuwere’s leading and active facilitation as the national

commissar of our party.

I’m proud of the work I have done with Kasukuwere in support of the

president, party, government and country and it would be a great honour

for me to be charged for doing that work by a well-known, shameless and

greedy Judas Iscariot.

Mpofu’s allegation that I have attacked command agriculture in the social

media and that I should be censured for that shows beyond any doubt that

he has become dangerously opportunistic in his quest to impress some

successionist interests in the hope of securing a position in their

treacherous ranks.

I have challenged the falsification of command agriculture in and by The

Herald, Chronicle, Sunday Mail and Sunday News.

The falsification has included cooked up figures and ridiculous claims

that government has adopted a policy of command economy on the back of

command agriculture.

So I stand by what I have said about the falsification of command

agriculture without any fear whatsoever.

I have explained my position to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has

directly raised the matter with me and who has assured me that he

understood my explanation.

It must be understood that some of us are not programmed robots who will

consume, regurgitate and peddle nonsense published by The Herald,

Chronicle, Sunday Mail and Sunday News under the pretext that they are

government newspapers publishing government policy about government

programmes.

Only aliens from outer space still don’t know that these newspapers have

become successionist broadsheets in the streets and on social media.

It’s a pity that Mpofu apparently believes that a policy is a government

programme only when it is claimed by successionists who distort or

misrepresent it for purposes of grabbing power.

Many in Matabeleland North, and indeed across the country, know why Mpofu

has remained stone silent when the likes of Headman Moyo and other rogue

war veterans have insulted president Mugabe.

It’s because birds of the same feather flock together, even in silence.

Mpofu’s claim to be the obedient son, used to cover up his greedy

exploits, has never fooled anyone.

Zanu PF has one centre of power across the country and that centre of

power is president Mugabe, my appointing authority to whom I report

directly, not via Mpofu or anyone else for that matter.

Mpofu is a colleague in the politburo, and not my boss. If he does not

respect this fact, he must prepare for the consequences.

