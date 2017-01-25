Source: ‘Only 20pc of Zimbos have new Constitution’ – DailyNews Live

Jeffrey Muvundusi 25 January 2017

BULAWAYO – Only 20 percent of Zimbabwe’s 13 million-plus population has a

copy of the new Constitution, a research group has said.

The group – Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) – conducted a

survey in 2016 to establish Zimbabweans’ access to the crucial document.

MIHR general-secretary, Benedict Sibasa, said there was need to prioritise

constitutional awareness as provided for in the new charter –

overwhelmingly voted for in a referendum in 2013.

“As Parliament resumes sitting and legislators are going to be debating

the 2017 National Budget statement, the MIHR would like to urge Members of

Parliament to demand the Finance minister allocates funds for

constitutional awareness in accordance with Section 7 (a)(b) and (c) of

the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Sibasa said the survey also indicated that the remaining 80 percent of the

respondents do not have access to a copy of the new Constitution and did

not know where to get one.

The new Constitution is available at the Government Printers and retails

for $5 per copy – a top-line ripple for most ordinary hard-pressed

Zimbabweans.

“It is disheartening to note that since the year 2013 when the new

Constitution came into force, the government of Zimbabwe has not made

deliberate efforts to ensure that more copies of the Constitution are

printed and public awareness of the Constitution is made,” he said.

According to Section 7 of the Constitution, the government must promote

public awareness of the Constitution, including translating it into all

officially-recognised languages and disseminating it as widely as

possible.

But government seems to have overlooked this, Sibasa said.

However, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the Justice

minister, claims his ministry has managed to translate the Constitution

into eight vernacular languages out of 16 official languages.

