Source: Parents resist govt seizure of schools’ levies – DailyNews Live
Tendai Kamhungira 2 February 2017
HARARE – Epworth and Mabvuku-Tafara parents have petitioned Primary and
Secondary Education minister, Lazarus Dokora, over the directive to have
levies administered by government and not by School Development Committees
(SDCs).
The parents argue the move is unconstitutional and tantamount to
“stealing” from them.
Traditionally, levies have been managed by SDCs, channelling them towards
development of the learning institutions, while government has been
collecting the school fees.
However, Dokora directed all schools countrywide to start depositing the
money collected in levies and other charges into a School Services Account
administered by government and cease sending it to SDCs’ accounts.
Through their attorney, Tonderai Bhatasara, the parents, in a January 30,
2017 letter, have threatened to take legal action against Dokora, if he
does not rescind the directive.
“Section 75 of the Constitution provides for basic State-funded education.
This is not being implemented as parents are being asked to pay for the
education. For this reason, the Education Act needs to be aligned to the
Constitution,” they said.
“…the directive to SDCs to transfer monies belonging to parents is being
made in contravention of Section 68 of the Constitution which provides for
right to administrative justice. Our clients who are key stakeholders in
the education system were never consulted regarding this important
change,” Bhatasara said.
Speaking about the School Services Fund (SSF) last year, Dokora said:
“This is a fund provided for in the Education Amendment Act (2006) and
should be established at all registered schools where all money paid as
fees and levies shall be deposited. This follows that every school should
have its own SSF account opened in its name.”
How low can the government stoop to seize monies meant for children’s education. Everyone knows that anything that gets put in a government bank account is put into someone’s back pocket. Disgusting.