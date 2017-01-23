Source: Parliament resumes sitting | The Herald January 23, 2017
Bulawayo Bureau
Parliament resumes sitting tomorrow after taking a month-long break for the festive season, with debate expected to begin on the 2017 National Budget. Clerk of Parliament of Mr Kennedy Chokuda said both the National Assembly and Senate will resume business tomorrow. “Committees will be sitting and both houses will be considering the 2017 National budget,” said Mr Chokuda.
Portfolio committees are expected to present their reports on the Budget following submissions by Ministries and interested parties.
Last month, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa tabled a $4,1 billion budget in Parliament. Government said its thrust this year was to boost manufacturing industries and small businesses through pro-production interventions proposed in the National Budget.
The Zimbabwe Parliament is a tool of ZanuPF, and is more than half the problem of Zimbabwe’s ills. It could , with a little bit more balls, be the solution to the problems. A secret ballot on a motion of ‘no confidence in the presidency’ would go along way to solving some if not all of the ills besetting Zimbabwe at the moment. It is tragic that 7/8ths of ALL MPs see nothing wrong with the present situation, politically or otherwise. They have the ‘power’ to change Zimbabwe around for the good of ALL, but they refuse. All they are interested in is the financial perks that come with being an MP.