PARLIAMENT has invited members of the public to make contributions to the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 1) Bill 2017, which will change the process to appoint the new Chief Justice.

Source: Parly invites comments on Constitution Amendment Bill – NewsDay Zimbabwe January 24, 2017

By VENERANDA LANGA

Assistant Clerk of Parliament, Johane Gandiwa, told NewsDay yesterday that members of the public, who wish to express their views, can submit their written submission to the Clerk of Parliament or attend public hearings that are soon to be held on the Bill to amend the Constitution.

“In compliance with this peremptory constitutional provision, and as part of public consultations meant to enhance participatory democracy, Parliament of Zimbabwe is inviting comments on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 1) Bill for consideration by the relevant committees,” he said.

The Bill will amend the Constitution by substituting section 180, which provides for the appointment of judges, whereby, appointment of all other judges will remain the same as previously done.

The proposed changes will provide for the President to oversee the appointment of the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President of the High Court in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission.

Previously the appointment of the Judge President was done by the Chief Justice.

Other amendments will be in paragraph 18(3) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution titled Commencement of this Constitution, Transit Provisions and Savings, where the amendments will exclude the words “vacancies in the office of Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice”, from the scope of that provision.

The Bill also seeks to amend section 174 to clarify conditions of service for judges of the High Court and judges of the Labour Court and Administrative Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



