Source: Police approve Mthwakazi rallies – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 22, 2017

POLICE in Matabeleland North have cleared the two Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) rallies to be held in Nkayi today, but gave stringent conditions that include a ban on utterances that insult President Robert Mugabe.

BY SILAS NKALA

The rallies will be held at Zenka and Mpumelelo business centres.

Officer commanding Nkayi one Chief Superintendent N Tembo said his office had no reservations about the meeting but set conditions under which the meetings should be held.

There should be no changes to notification given to the police, no canvassing for participants and members should not violate the rights of other members in the meetings, according to Tembo’s letter to MRP. Security officers should also be allowed to freely exercise their duties which may include recording events at the meeting.

“No utterances verbal or otherwise that are intended or have the potential to bring hate, despondence or threats to the President of Zimbabwe or any Zimbabwean Government security officers,” part of the letter by Tembo read.

“No offensive weapons or material or anything that has the potential of being used as a weapon is carried into or outside or within the meeting where applicable. There will be no bussing of supporters to the venue unless specifically authorised by the regulatory authority.”

But MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo yesterday cried foul over the conditions, accusing the police of selective application of the law by setting conditions that were not applicable to Zanu PF rallies.

“Surprisingly Zanu PF party is allowed to bus people as far as from Mashonaland to any rally. It is not blocked anywhere from doing all these things, why all these conditions to MRP?” Moyo said.