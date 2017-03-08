Source: Police block Dzamara CBD march – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 8 March 2017

HARARE – Police have blocked a march called to commemorate the

disappearance of anti-President Robert Mugabe activist Itai Dzamara

scheduled to be held in Harare’s central business district (CBD) tomorrow.

Itai’s younger brother, Patson, told the Daily News yesterday that the

police advised them to hold the commemoration at Freedom Square – an open

space way outside the CBD.

“They (police) said the situation in the CBD is volatile,” he said.

“We were planning to start our march at Africa Unity Square but the move

by the police will not deter us. We are going to have the commemoration at

Freedom Square,” Patson said.

Itai – who became popular after staging one-man anti-Mugabe protests

dubbed “Occupy Africa Unity Square” – mysteriously disappeared in March

2015 and his unknown whereabouts reach exactly two years tomorrow.

The missing activist’s family accuses Mugabe’s government of being

involved in his disappearance, with commissioned police investigations

pointing to nothing so far.

In May last year, the Dzamaras released a horrifying and grotesque image

which they alleged was of Itai taken from captivity by his alleged

abductors.

At a media conference where the images were released, Patson claimed that

the country’s feared military intelligence had been responsible for the

missing social justice campaigner’s brazen abduction last year.

During last year’s commemorations, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai

sensationally claimed that State security agents abducted Dzamara because

he had intricate details on how the 2013 elections were rigged by Zanu PF.

After his broad-daylight kidnapping, Dzamara’s wife, Sheffra, approached

the High Court in a bid to force the police and the Central Intelligence

Organisation (CIO) to search for her husband.

During the hearing, both the police and CIO denied knowledge of his

whereabouts, with authorities saying that investigations into the

abduction had hit a dead end.

