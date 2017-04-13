Source: Police must walk the talk – DailyNews Live

13 April 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has, for the past few weeks,

been telling all and sundry that they will reduce roadblocks on the

country’s roads and highways and that the law did not permit their members

to throw spikes at moving vehicles.

However, nothing has changed. In fact, the roadblocks have multiplied and

the spike-wielding cops have become even more menacing in most of the

country’s towns and cities.

This is despite serious concerns raised by various stakeholders in the

economy – including politicians, tourism players, citizens and corporates

– about the negative effects the numerous roadblocks are having on the

economy.

We hope our police force will learn from other countries like Tanzania and

Kenya that have already reduced the number of police roadblocks after

realising their negative consequences on tourism and the

ease-of-doing-business.

It has to be noted that we do not condone lawlessness, but there is need

for action to protect both foreign and local tourists from harassment of

any form, both on our roads and at the country’s entry and exit points.

But the standard of policing now common on our roads, which is now

characterised by armies of uniformed police officers armed with iron

spikes, leaves a lot to be desired.

We strongly agree that the use of spikes by police to enforce compliance

has no space in a civilised society, as there are other modern and

effective methods of traffic control and management.

As such, government must invoke the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act Chapter IV, Section 38 to charge police officers who throw spikes at

moving vehicles, who face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to

$3 000.

This will not only save lives by deterring the rogue cops from taking the

law into their own hands but will also preserve the sanctity of our

Constitution.

The use of spikes violates both the Constitution and Section 38 of

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

At times people even wonder whether the police stations dotted around the

country still have manpower to deal with other issues citizens may want

assistance with, when you look at the numbers of cops that are on the

roads.

There are many other crimes that need attention around the country, over

and above what happens on the roads, that require swift responses from

members of the force.

We hope both the ministers responsible for the police and its command

structure will act to ensure there is uniformity between policy

pronouncements and what happens on the ground.

