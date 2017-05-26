Source: ‘Police should be probed over Arnold farm conduct’ – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 26 May 2017

HARARE – The government must urgently investigate State police conduct at

Anorld farm in Mazowe, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

This comes after riot police harassed, beat up and illegally removed 200

families off the farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province, in a farm

seizure believed to be linked to President Robert Mugabe’s family.

The police have also been alleged to be illegally tearing down homes at

Arnold Farm, leaving hundreds of people homeless and destitute in heavy

rains and cold weather.

Residents have occupied the farm for 17 years, and HRW Southern Africa

director Dewa Mavhinga said any process to evict them should respect their

rights and follow due process. “The government should urgently intervene

in the Arnold Farm case to stop the on-going violation of court orders and

abuses,” Mavhinga said.

About 100 riot police began demolishing homes at Arnold Farm on March 17

this year, forcing residents onto trucks and dumping them by the roadside

40 kilometres away.

The rights group said they made efforts to contact lawyers who represent

the Mugabes, as well as provincial affairs and police officials, but did

not receive any reply to questions regarding the ownership of Arnold Farm

and the conduct of the police.

“The police affirmed in a court filing that the Arnold Farm …which the

families have occupied since 2000, is owned by the president’s family,”

the HRW report said.

“The farm residents obtained a High Court order to stop the evictions, and

barred the police from harassing them by demolishing their homes or

attempting to evict them without a valid court order. The police told

lawyers representing the farm residents they were acting on the orders of

their `superiors’ but did not have a High Court order approving the

eviction, as required by the law.

“Many families have lost their crops and livestock during the demolitions

and now live and sleep in the open with no protection from the rain and

cold. Police harassment has prevented the families from harvesting their

corn, sugar beans, and groundnuts crops.”

When a Human Rights Watch team visited Arnold Farm on May 9, they

witnessed four uniformed and armed riot police and six people in civilian

clothes demolish homes and destroy property belonging to farm residents.

HRW said it interviewed five men whom the police had beaten on the soles

of their feet that day for refusing to leave the farm.

The Arnold farm villagers were also arrested for refusing to move from the

farm for trespassing.

According to the HRW, police cordoned off the area and set up entry and

exit checkpoints as well as patrols on the farm.

