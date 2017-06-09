Source: Police suspend 357 officers – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 9 June 2017

HARARE – Under-fire police, in a bid to stamp the worsening rot within its

ranks, last year suspended 357 officers over misconduct amid growing calls

for the revamp of law enforcement system by the restive populace and

opposition parties.

At the same time, the roadblock saga which has seen police come under

heavy criticism from the motoring public and international tourists, has

finally attracted the attention of the presidium.

Deputy Home Affairs minister Obedingwa Mguni on Wednesday told Parliament

that they were acting on the worsening rot within the police force.

“That is a worry that we as the leaders of Home Affairs have to balance

security versus quality service to our citizenry. When the police officers

are trained and deployed on the ground, some are doing other things that

are not according to the police policy as a force, which they need to be

disciplined on.

“The disciplining mechanism which is there in the police has actually seen

the suspension of more than 357 police officers last year who had been

doing other things that are outside their working scope,” Mguni said.

“Therefore, it is also the duty of the public to understand what is

expected from a policeman so that if that police officer commits something

outside the working scope, he has to be reported so that we deal with the

police office,” he added.

Mguni was responding to Kuwadzana East legislator (MDC) Nelson Chamisa who

questioned the conduct of police officers after they ambushed and fired

teargas at MDC officials who were conducting a voter registration campaign

in Lupane last month.

Among those teargased was MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe.

“Is there going to be a revamp of how the police work looking at what

happened two weeks ago when women had a meeting in the rural areas and

tear gas was thrown at them.

“Even livestock were affected because of the smoke. Is there anything that

is going to be done on how the police work? Looking at how they throw

spikes, it is like the police are not working well with the people.

“Is there anything that is going to be done for them to work well with the

people because they do not belong to any political party but to the

people?” Chamisa asked Mguni.

Meanwhile, police roadblocks have finally caught the attention of

President Robert Mugabe’s office with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on

Monday telling Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo to engage his Tourism

counterpart Walter Mzembi to sort out the contentious issue.

“I am aware that the issue of roadblocks has been raised by a number of

tourists. As government, we remain committed to the free movement of

tourists and the need to ensure their safety. I therefore urge the two

ministers of Home Affairs (and Tourism and Hospitality Industry to sit

down together under one roof and further determine how the need for safety

and movement of tourists can be guaranteed,” Mnangagwa said.

Last week, Mzembi once again complained about the numerous police

roadblocks which he said were driving away tourists.

A recent survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency

(ZimStat) revealed that nearly 10 000 tourists rated police services as

“very poor”, with half of them vowing never to visit the country again

after enduring endless harassment at many roadblocks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



