Source: Police ‘unaware’ of MDC demo – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 12 July 2017

HARARE – Police yesterday said they had not cleared today’s planned

demonstration by MDC youths – setting up a potentially explosive

confrontation with the organisers who said they will resist any attempts

to stop them from holding their protest march.

“I don’t know about the demonstration, we never cleared it,” police

spokesperson senior assistant commissioner Charity Charamba told the Daily

News yesterday.

But MDC youth assembly chairman Happymore Chidziva vowed to go ahead with

the demonstration as planned – describing attempts by police to stop them

as inconsequential and an attempt to frustrate political freedom.

“We will defy if the police try to block our demonstration. We will

never fold our hands to cry victims. We will fight them till they reform.

“We can’t allow our generation to be a generation of rigged elections. We

are Zimbabweans and it’s our right to uphold the values of the liberation

struggle that aimed to have one-man, one-vote, which Mugabe is denying

Zimbabweans,” said Chidziva.

“We don’t condone violence, we are not a violent movement,” added

Chidziva whose wing has organised today’s demonstration in a bid to put

pressure of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to institute reforms

before next year’s elections are held.

The opposition has long alleged that the Zec is biased in favour of

President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF and accuses its secretariat of being

packed with their functionaries.

In the past, police have ruthlessly crushed opposition protests.

Apart from using excessive force, the authorities have had to resort to

imposing bans in the Central Business District by using sections of the

draconian Public Order and Security Act.