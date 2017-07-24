Source: Political infighting impeding Africa’s fortunes – DailyNews Live

BUSINESS WRITER 24 July 2017

HARARE – The current political infighting in South Africa (SA) – and other

countries such as Zimbabwe – is exacerbating Africa’s woes, and political

instability tag or perception, a leading continental lobby group has said.

This also comes as Ladislas Agbesi’s Pan African Business Forum (PABF) has

said Pretoria must recognise its role as a leading African economic player

and, therefore, its actions must be driven a body-politic which cherishes

“democratic principles and good governance that becomes the hallmark of…

Africa’s determination to advance its goals in good business practice as

well”.

“Since her (SA) independence, she has championed the cause of Africa’s

economic liberation as it has leveraged her economic prowess to ensure

that Africa’s voice is heard among the comity of nations. Unequivocally

speaking, she and Nigeria hold the key to ensuring that Africa’s economic

emancipation becomes a reality,” the pressure group said in a recent

letter to South African parliamentary speaker Baleka Mebete, adding

though, that Abuja remains plagued by socio-economic strife and religious

extremism as driven Boko Haram.

“…this unfortunate situation in the west African country leaves your

country as… the sole torchbearer to right Africa’s unfortunate

socio-economic situation. We are, however, worried about the incessant

bickering, which has plagued your country since the tenure of late…

Nelson Mandela ended peacefully,” Agbesi said in the hard-hitting

dispatch.

Citing the premature ejection of Thabo Mbeki in 2008 and incessant

attempts to remove incumbent president Jacob Zuma, the PABF said the ugly

fights playing out in SA’s parliament were not good for nation building

and the entire continent’s liberation struggle, as it created an

impression of endless volatility.

Crucially, these violent acts were negatively impacting on Africa, as

potential investors shied away and those already operating in the

continent resorted to capital flight, thus worsening its economic

fortunes.

“…the happenings in your country… are creating an impression that the

country is political unstable and ready to remove her leaders at the drop

of a hat. These we believe (are) giving a bad image to not only your

country, but Africa as a whole as the outside world equates these

parliamentary upheavals with the coups that once bedevilled west Africa,”

Agbesi said, adding dialogue was the only answer to the endless African

National Congress fights, which were hurting Pretoria’s democratic

credentials.

“An ability to do this will not only… bring peace and level headedness

to the parliament, but show… your country is maturing (and) while also

giving hope to other countries that issues can be resolved peacefully..,”

the PABF executive chairman said.

“…at this time of Africa’s fervour… (for) socio-economic

transformation and progress, what she needs is an economic powerhouse as

SA to be a trailblazer.”

Meanwhile, the African Medallion Group (AMG)’s special coins have morphed

into a cryptocurrency, which are also tradeable in Zimbabwe and six other

countries, including America and the United Kingdom.

This also comes as the Frank Buyanga-led initiative has been registered

with the London Metal Exchange and the value of its three batches of

tokens has skyrocketed to 2 000 percent-plus.

Apart from the two sets of $5 medallions, which were launched in early

April and another one in May, the South African-based AMG has launched $1

coins that were targeted for the local market.

The development also comes as Buyanga – a PABF executive director for

small enterprises – has inked a deal with Visa International to enable

foreigners to easily access the product and make their purchases. –

Business Writer/Wires