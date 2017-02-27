Source: President speaks on his successor | The Herald February 27, 2017

Tendai Mugabe recently in MATOBO—

President Mugabe says he will not allow a weak and vacillating leader to take over as his successor as such a person could reverse the gains of independence. He said national programmes such the land reform were at the heart of the liberation struggle and everything should be done to safeguard them. President Mugabe said his remarks were informed by reports that former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru, who now heads the fractious Zimbabwe People First, wanted to reverse the land reform programme.

He told thousands of Zanu-PF supporters and well-wishers who attended this year’s edition of the 21st February Movement celebrations that Zimbabwe needed resolute and focused leaders with the capacity to carry forward the values and ethos of the liberation struggle.

“Ndinenge ndichitarisa kuongorora kuti pamhuri yandinayo vakasimba ndevapi,” said the President.

“Vane rwendo rwurefu, vasingadududze ndevapi. Ndovatinenge tichitarisawozve musi wacho kana wasvika nekuti hatidi leader anozoti, haa zviya zvaiitwa naVaMugabe zvekutorera varungu mapurazi zvakashata ngativadzoserei. Apo ndopatingabatirane tsvimbo. Kunyange taenda mudzimu unomuka kuti mave kupa zvakare nyika yedu kumabhunu. Ko icho chativava chii? Ndiri kudaro nekuti ava vatakange tinavo nezuro ava vana Mai (Joice) Mujuru ndozvavari kutotaura kuti tichadzorera mapurazi kuvarungu tichiti ah saka nguva yese yatakange tinemi ndopfungwa dzamunadzo. Pasi nemi. Hatidaro.”

Over 300 000 families directly benefited from the fast-track land reform programme launched in 2000, including members of the opposition MDC-T that has threatened to give land back to former white farmers.

Turning to the economy, the President said people should work for their country and desist from going to foreign lands in search of so-called greener pastures.

He said in the case of the United States of America, foreigners were being deported and it would be foolish for one to migrate to such a country looking for employment.

“I was listening to (President Donald) Trump. America for Americans. Jobs for Americans and he said he is going to build a wall to block foreigners on the Mexican border. Jobs must be given to Americans,” said President Mugabe.

“Surely, for you to want to go to America kunotsvaga basa is stupid. Kuri kutandwa vasiri maAmericans variko ikoko. Iwe unenge washaya chiiko munyika mako?

“What is that you get in America which you cannot get in Zimbabwe? Ini handisati ndawona a single person who, after working for so many years in America, has come back with so much money. Vanongouya futi vari varombo vakutotsvaga mabasa futi,” he said.

“Kowakapedza makore ese akawanda ayo uri kuAmerica wanga uchiisa mari kupi?

“So, let us value our own country, and its natural resources; work hard to transform our natural resources. And as we work to transform our socio-economic system, improve on our agriculture through Zim-Asset, improve on our industry and commerce, improve on our infrastructure and ICT; you will see a better Zimbabwe.”

Many Zimbabweans left the country after Britain and her allies imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe over the land reform programme which has vastly improved the lives of millions.

The 21st February Movement celebrations were organised by the Zanu-PF Youth League and was also graced by youths from sister liberation movements in the Sadc region.

Meanwhile, President Mugabe has called on Zimbabweans to work towards developing their country’s economy and shun the culture of seeking jobs in other countries where they are not wanted.

“In England they are saying assist us by giving them passports so that they come back home, how did they get there in the first place? How did you receive them? They don’t want them in Europe so this is what they are doing,” he said.

Some Zimbabweans left the country at the height of sanctions-induced economic challenges between 2000 to 2009 making false claims to Western countries including the UK where they presented themselves as targets of political persecution so that they could be granted asylum.

Ironically, the UK and its Western allies who are responsible for the economic problems dogging the country through the imposition of illegal sanctions, admitted those Zimbabweans that they now want to get rid of.

He said the bond notes being used in the country were just temporary.

“We ask you to bear with us as we had to adopt them for a short period,” President Mugabe said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



