President stresses unity ahead of polls

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—

Zanu-PF should start preparing for next year’s harmonised elections and all party structures must unite ahead of the polls, President Mugabe has said. The call comes as the party’s Politburo yesterday reversed the recent removal of Cde Charles Tawengwa as acting chairman of Harare Province. Cde Tawengwa was kicked out by the Provincial Coordinating Committee on Sunday and was replaced by Cde Justice Zvandasara.

Addressing journalists after the party’s 310th ordinary session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo said the whole process was a nullity.

Cde Chombo said in his opening remarks, President Mugabe said party members should be educated about the new Biometric Voter Registration system and the polling station-based voting systems.

“Speaking about 2018 elections, the President stated that preparations should start now in earnest,” he said. “This, he emphasised, should start with the party being united and by organising its members to register as voters. Members need to be educated on the new Biometric Voter Registration and polling station-based polling systems.”

Commenting on the removal of Cde Tawengwa Cde Chombo said: “It was just by way of information that that exercise was a nullity and that (Cde) Zvandasara and team should vacate the premises as soon as possible. We want order in the party and we do not want lawlessness at all. All other provinces should be guided accordingly.”

Cde Chombo said the President spoke highly about the bumper harvest that the country got this year as a result of good planning coupled with good rains.

He said President Mugabe said the country might consider exporting surplus maize.

“He informed members that the meeting was taking place against a background of a bumper maize harvest,” he said.

“This indeed is a marvel considering that the country was importing maize over a few seasons. A well-planned agricultural season coupled with good rainfall has been the winning formula that the country has been looking for. The President then spoke on the need to make sure that the maize silos and other storage facilities were ready for the bumper harvest.

“He stated that while there was a need to create a grain reserve, the Government may need to consider selling excess maize to other countries. In the same light, there was need to start planning now for the 2017-2018 agricultural season. His Excellency emphasised that timeous planning and preparation would lead to a successful 2017-2018 season yet again.”

Cde Chombo continued: “Secretary for Youth League Cde (Kudzanayi) Chipanga informed the Politburo that the next Presidential Youth Interface would take place on 21 July 2017 in Lupane, Matabeleland North province. Preparations are now at a very advanced stage and come Friday the province will be ready to host this historic meeting. The Secretary for Administration Cde Chombo reported that the US$1 million donated by the President to the African Union was well re- ceived.

“This gesture has set an example for member countries of the AU that indeed Africans were capable of doing things on their own without begging from the West.”

Cde Chombo said National Commissar Cde Kasukuwere gave a report on the recent Chiwundura by-elections where Zanu-PF candidate Cde Brown Ndlovu won with 9 426 votes.

He said Cde Kasukuwere informed the Politburo that preparations for the 17th National People’s Conference set for Gwanda were already under- way.

“The commissar concluded his report by stating that Afrobarometer, a respected African pollster, has predicted that if elections were held any time soon Zanu-PF will win. This he stated had sent tremors in the trenches of opposition political parties,” said Cde Chombo.

He said Cde Kasukuwere’s fate was still being attended to by the Presidium after he was rejected by nine of the party’s 10 provinces for plotting to topple President Mugabe, among other charges.