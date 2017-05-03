Source: Pressure groups take gvt head-on – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 3 May 2017

HARARE – Pressure groups yesterday put President Robert Mugabe and his

warring ruling Zanu PF on notice, saying they would combine forces and

embark on mega protests to force the government to stem Zimbabwe’s

worsening political and economic rot.

Led by prominent activist clergyman, Evan Mawarire, the 15 groups met in

Harare yesterday, where they announced that they would operate as a single

bloc in their fresh assault on the government.

Mawarire said the groups had no doubt that their new strategy would shake

Zanu PF down to its core.

“Mark my words, this is a historic moment . . . A year after we

Zimbabweans, young and old, began publicly and fearlessly holding the

government to account on the misrule of our nation and mismanagement of

resources, we find the government still refusing to hear us.

“The Zimbabwe we want is within reach. But it is only within reach if we

come together, stand together, speak together and act together.

“Soon, we will make a call for fellow citizens to find their place with us

. . . The unprecedented mobilisation of Zimbabweans everywhere has begun.

“The situation is becoming worse by the day and we the ordinary people

will not accept this any longer. We are standing together yet again to say

enough is enough,” Mawarire told a media briefing yesterday.

“Our economy has collapsed because of failing policies that are not

conducive for investment and growth.

“We find ourselves at the mercy of a cash crisis which has already locked

us out of our own hard-earned cash and has made business a nightmare to

conduct. There is no doubt that bond notes have failed spectacularly.

“The governor of the Reserve Bank is on record committing to citizens that

he will resign if bond notes fail. Bond notes have now completely failed

and we therefore challenge the governor to honour his word and resign as

he promised to do in the event of failure,” added the feisty preacher.

Mawarire was hounded out of the country last year after fearful

authorities stepped up their crackdown on a restive populace and

pro-democracy activists.

The popular clergyman had helped to organise one of the most successful

strikes in the history of post-independent Zimbabwe, with long-suffering

citizens heeding his call to stay away from work to protest the country’s

worsening economic rot.

Dubbed Shutdown, the crippling strike forced the panicking Zanu PF

government to use excessive force to quell subsequent protests, as

Zimbabweans agitated for change.

He is currently on bail following his arrest upon his return from a brief

self-imposed exile in the US in February this year.

Radical pressure group, Tajamuka/Sesijikile also vowed yesterday to crank

up the heat on Mugabe, declaring that fresh protests would force the

government to act on the deteriorating situation in the country.

“What we did last year was just a drop in an ocean. We are going to do

everything within our constitutional rights, including mounting peaceful

protests,” its spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi warned.

Last year, the government was rattled by mass protests, as fed-up ordinary

Zimbabweans protested the dying economy and their ever falling quality of

life.

In response, panicking authorities used force to quell the demonstrations

in a bid to contain the civil unrest.

Zimbabwe finds itself deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis

which has led to horrendous company closures and the consequent loss of

hundreds of thousands of jobs.

And Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has ever known since the country

gained its independence from Britain in 1980, stands accused of turning

the once prosperous economy which was once touted as the bread basket of

Africa into a basket case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



