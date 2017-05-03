Source: Probe land barons: Biti – DailyNews Live

Blessings Mashaya 2 May 2017

HARARE – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has said

government must set up a judicial commission to investigate suspected land

barons.

Writing on his Twitter account, the former Finance minister said it is

time the contentious issue of land barons, which has created town planning

nightmares and seen scores of desperate home seekers lose hard-earned

money, is decisively dealt with.

“There must be a judicial commission of inquiry into #LandBarons & the

allocation of urban housing land #NotoLabdBarons,” he wrote.

His sentiments come after the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC called for an

investigation into land barons following claims by

businessman-cum-politician Philip Chiyangwa that Local Government minister

Saviour Kasukuwere demanded a $5 million bribe to facilitate a land deal.

Chiyangwa sensationally claimed that Kasukuwere wanted the hefty sum for

him to speed up the process of compensating the property mogul for land

compulsorily acquired by government to resettle the homeless.

Chiyangwa said he had purchased 1 286 hectares of land at Nyarungu

Estates, Stoneridge and Orda farms from private owners.

Last week, Kasukuwere suspended 25 Chitungwiza councillors on corruption

allegations, including illegal land deals.

This comes after a Chitungwiza internal audit report exposed massive

stands scandal implicating the mayor, councillors and staffers.

The report showed that several councillors and workers had assumed the

role of the planning department by conniving to identify undeveloped

stands and submitting land for verification and allocation to the

department of housing in a well-orchestrated scam.

According to the report, the town’s mayor Phillip Mutoti’s four-year-old

son was allegedly allocated a stand and he later sold it while Zanu PF

councillor Charamba Mlambo acquired more than 40 stands.

The report also showed that a total of 99 stands were allocated to

councillors and staff.

The audit said the councillors and council staff took advantage of the

absence of a properties database for Chitungwiza.

The report recommended that culprits fingered in the stands scam be

charged as per the council’s code of conduct.

Recently, National Housing ministry permanent secretary George Mlilo said

Local Government authorities were scared of reining-in land barons as they

are spooked by the politicians’ names given to the rogue developers’

cooperatives.

