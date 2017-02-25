Source: PSL fails to pay $4 500 debt | The Herald

Anesu Chakabva Herald Reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) appeared before a magistrate at the Harare Civil Courts yesterday for failing to settle a debt of about $4 500 for sports apparel purchased from ESport (Pvt) Ltd.

The matter was brought before magistrate Mrs Barbara Mateko and was adjourned to March 3.

The court heard that sometime in October 2014, ESport supplied and delivered sportswear at the instance and request of the PSL.

The court also heard that ESport and PSL had a long standing agreement for the purchase and sale of sports apparel and the terms of agreement were that upon order, goods would be delivered for sports tournaments.

The PSL was expected to deposit the payment into an agreed bank account.

It is alleged that the consignment was verbally ordered by Mr Twine Phiri, who was the then chairman of the PSL, on behalf of the organisation. It is further alleged that Mr Phiri undertook to sign an acknowledgement of debt for the amount claimed.

The PSL told the court that the said consignment was not for its use, nor was an order placed on its behalf and denied ever receiving the consignment. The PSL further argued that the organisation did not purchase branded or unbranded clothing for competitions or playing kits for football teams.

Consequently, the PSL denied owing ESport or entering into a contract with the firm for the purchase of the alleged goods.

This resulted in Mr Phiri being involved in the court case in his personal capacity to clarify who benefited from the said consignment and, essentially, to prove who is liable to repay the debt.

