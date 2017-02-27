PARLIAMENT has been urged to come up with a different public consultation format on important Bills, after it emerged that the current process was not inclusive and prone to disruption by rowdy political groups.

Source: ‘Public consultation format not inclusive’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 27, 2017

By VENERANDA LANGA

People from different parts of the country last week complained that the venues chosen for the public meetings were mostly not central. They also cited security issues and lack of advertising for various programmes seeking public opinion.

Several people, who attended public hearings on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 1) Bill and rejected it, also doubted if their views will be respected and the proposed amendments revoked so that the Constitution is not amended.

Harare resident, Tendai Shonhiwa said: “Parliament must come to people on time and explain the Bill in indigenous languages through MPs, so that when people come to public hearings they understand the issues and give meaningful comments.”

Retired lawyer, Alex Masterson, complained of inadequate notices given to people to attend public hearings saying at times people get the information a day before the hearings.

“I believe the notices given to people to discuss this Bill are unfair. There are a lot more people in Harare than in Lupane, and I believe different parts of Harare must be consulted,” he said.

Others blasted the manner in which the public hearings were advertised, particularly in rural areas saying not every Zimbabwean has access to newspapers.

The Senate Chambers at Parliament were also said to be a bad venue, as those people that attended without identity cards were turned away, while some people view Parliament as a no-go area.

Butler Tambo from Centre for Public engagement in Bulawayo said the venues were not conducive, resulting in 83% of people in the city failing to attend public hearings.

“We are worried about the whipping system in Parliament because you consult people for their input, but we see Bills being passed after MPs vote for it without respecting the people’s views. Your venues also disadvantage people living with disabilities,” Diamond Marange from Gweru said.

Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust executive director, John Makamure, said in order to improve collection of people’s views on Bills, Parliament needs to use modern technology systems such as social media, in addition to visiting people to gather their views.

