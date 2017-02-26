Source: Rains destroy 70 000km road network: Minister – Sunday News Feb 26, 2017

Nqobile Tshili, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Government has said heavy rains being experienced countrywide have damaged 70 000 kilometres of the rural road network that were rehabilitated last year.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo revealed this in the National Assembly last week adding that his ministry will soon embark on a roads assessment programme. He said his ministry was concerned with the deteriorating state of the country’s roads which have become a danger to motorists.

“The 70 000 kilometres of roads particularly in the rural areas which we re-gravelled last year are now all gone and there is actually no road to talk about countrywide,” said Dr Gumbo.

“We are very concerned about it and we will be visiting all the places irrespective of whoever is there as an MP or anybody. We are looking at it as a ministry to make the roads passable and not at the area or constituency or person but just to make sure that the roads are passable.”

The country has been experiencing heavy rains which have resulted in infrastructural damages while claiming lives as well.

Some roads have become impassable as the bridges have been washed away. Dr Gumbo said besides the issue of resources the Government cannot immediately repair the damaged roads as this needs to be done when areas dry up.

“So, we are going to be visiting Nkayi Road again but at the moment, even if we can have the money, which we do not have because we need it as well, there is no way we can visit any place and do the roads. You cannot do it in mud because of the rains that are upon us,” said Dr Gumbo.

He said it was important for the country to have a functional road network as farmers will need to transport their crops to markets as they are already pointers that the country will record a bumper harvest.

“There is a lot of crop that is going to be harvested this year because of the Command Agriculture Programme and we would want to make sure that all the roads are trafficable,” he said. The incessant rains the country has received since December has resulted in the damage of infrastructure in most areas especially roads.

