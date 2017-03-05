Source: RBZ rules out $10, $20 bond notes – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 5 March 2017

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not rolling out $10 and $20 bond

notes currency, central bank governor John Mangudya has said.

This comes after the State media claimed government was expected to inject

higher denomination bond notes soon.

The claims were made in a report that came after opposition leader Joice

Mujuru’s bid to challenge President Robert Mugabe’s powers to introduce

the surrogate currency hit a snag after the Constitutional Court

(Con-Court) struck the matter off the roll.

Mangudya told the Daily News on Sunday: “It’s not true that we are working

on $10 and $20 bond notes.”

The RBZ last month started circulating a $5 bond note amounting to $15

million, bringing the total amount of bond notes in circulation to $94

million.

This comes after the country introduced a $2 note and $1 coin last

November to ease crippling cash shortages.

This also comes as stressed banks have continued to be plagued by long

queues in and around their premises, as depositors continue to rush to

withdraw the new currency, with many still struggling to access money from

automated teller machines (ATMs) .

Zimbabwe launched a “bond notes” currency on November 28 amid fears it

could stock hyperinflation and possibly bring down President Robert Mugabe

and his government.

The bond notes – ushered in by the central bank to incentivise exporters

and relieve a scarcity of dollars – have so far been widely accepted by

most businesses and black market traders but are suffering weakening

value.

Many have suggested that the central bank inject more capital in the form

of bond notes into financial institutions. It was not immediately clear

how much capital would be needed to shore up the cash-strapped banks, but

the RBZ has indicated it was ready to inject more capital only to the $200

million threshold guaranteed by the Cairo-based Africa Export and Import

Bank (Afreximbank) .

Mangudya told the Daily News on Sunday the central bank has to date issued

$94 million of bond notes into the market against an aggregate value of

the export incentive of $118 million.

