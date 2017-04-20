Source: Redcliff seeks investors | The Herald April 20, 2017

Amanda Chikari Midlands Reporter

Redcliff Town Council is seeking investors to partner with to establish a water treatment plant. Redcliff’s mayor Councillor Fred Kapuya said the municipality is not a water authority and had been getting water from Kwekwe town. “It is our desire to establish our own water treatment works to supply water to residents and other stakeholders,” he said. “We seek a joint venture with interested partners.

“We are looking for registered companies, non-governmental organisations, international and local donor agencies and any other organisation with an interest in the water sector.

“The partner will be required to identify an alternative source of raw water, construction of water treatment works and the installation of prepaid water meters.”

Interested partners should submit their proposals to the Town Clerk, said Cllr Kapuya.

“Interested parties are invited to obtain Terms of Reference from either the Town Clerk or at the Redcliff Municipal offices,” he said.

