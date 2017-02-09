Source: Regretful Mujuru savages Mugabe – DailyNews Live
Jeffery Muvundusi and Fungi Kwaramba 8 February 2017
HARARE – Former Vice President Joice Mujuru says she “regrets” that she
had not spoken out earlier against the excesses of President Robert
Mugabe, Zanu PF and the government while she was still in the ruling
party.
Addressing civil society organisations in Bulawayo last week, Mujuru also
laid the blame for the post-independence Gukurahundi massacres of an
estimated 20 000 innocent civilians mainly in Matabeleland and the
Midlands on Mugabe.
Moving to deflect allegations that her revered late husband, Solomon – who
was army commander at the time – had played a part in the killings, Mujuru
said it was Mugabe who could not escape scrutiny on the matter as he was
the one in charge and was allegedly hellbent on settling political scores
with the late Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Nkomo.
“It is difficult for people to say Solomon (Mujuru) commanded the Fifth
Brigade (which carried out the killings) because it was not part of the
army. It was a separate unit created altogether by Mugabe. This is why it
is difficult to pin this on Mujuru,” she asserted.
“The head of government is the one who knows what programmes he wants to
run and which ones he wants to work with. So, the head of State should
know,” she added.
Revealing for the first time that Mugabe always kept a tight lid on
security issues, Mujuru said even though she was a minister during the
Gukurahundi era, she was never privy to the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres.
The interim leader of the fledgling Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party, who
was hounded out of Zanu PF on a litany of untested allegations ranging
from corruption to witchcraft and trying to assassinate Mugabe, said her
problems with her erstwhile comrades in the deeply-divided ruling party
began when she finally decided to speak her mind.
She also said when she was under pressure in the ruling party, she had not
only “grabbed the opportunity and chance to leave the party” but also
found her full voice.
“In a way, I took too long to make a decision and at the same time there
were people who were expecting me as a mother to have taken a stance …
the only thing I can say is I am sorry.
“I should have done more. I should have just walked away instead of being
silent. Even in a marriage, you say this is my last child but then you get
surprised that you are pregnant again.
“But after a while, you will say enough is enough, this is the right time
that people should know who Joice is. Maybe I was a lone voice, maybe my
voice was being drowned. This is now the time for me to be heard,” Mujuru
said.
Comparing herself to the biblical Saul, Mujuru said it was understandable
that some people were finding it hard to believe her, considering the
lofty positions she had held and had been given by Mugabe before their
fallout.
“I am not going to say I wasn’t part of the system … if the Bible did
not carry a lot of Saul stories a lot of us would go to hell.
“But there are a lot of lessons that we learn from him. This is what I
want to tell Zimbabweans, I am the Saul that the Bible is talking about,”
she said.
Mujuru also told her audience that if she were to be voted into power next
year, she would let justice take its course and would not protect anyone
who had dirty hands, as her own hands were clean.
“We are not going to protect anyone. That’s why people will then find Mai
Mujuru not being there to say I lifted an axe and chopped someone’s head,”
she added – alluding to Zanu PF’s post-independence atrocities.
Asked about the 21st February Movement’s plans to host Mugabe’s 93rd
birthday celebrations in Matobo in a fortnight, which will take place a
few kilometres from Bhalagwe where many people were killed by the army
during the Gukurahundi massacres, Mujuru said Zanu PF politicians from the
region had demonstrated beyond doubt that they did not have local people
at heart.
“I do not know why people in Zanu PF like Vice President (Phelekezela)
Mphoko, Simon Khaya Moyo and Abednico Ncube agreed to that.
“What are they trying to do? Why are they not feeling for the people? In
the first place, some of us we now know how best we can show people that
this was wrong,” Mujuru said.
And unlike Mugabe, who has refused to apologise for his role or otherwise
in Gukurahundi, only preferring to say it was “a moment of madness”,
Mujuru said she had endeavoured to ensure that there was closure on the
subject.
“Personally, I have gone out of my way to show the people of Matabeleland
that this was wrong, by doing my utmost. I have been pre-occupied with
issues like how sincere, what confidence, what security and what peace I
can give as a person so that I do not continue opening old wounds.
“This is why at the slightest chance that I used to get whilst in
government, I would find time to come here. However, it was too little and
sometimes my efforts were drowned by certain things,” she said.
In December last year, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted by the
New Statesman publication of the UK, arguing that reports linking him to
the Gukurahundi massacres were being peddled by his Zanu PF enemies to
soil his name.
“How do I become the enforcer during Gukurahundi? We had the president …
commander of the army and I was none of that,” he was quoted saying,
adding it was the work of his enemies who had been attacking him “left,
right and centre, and which is what the world had bought into”.
Ah yes, Gukurahundi was all done in secret, behind closed doors, in the dark, and no one else in the government knew anything was happening. They are all innocent. Yeah, Right!
Certainly Mugabe ordered it, but Mnangagwa and Mujuru knew, if not involved up to their elbows in blood. To claim innocence is as ludicrous as them claiming to be white or green or purple. How much better if they simply told the truth for once, begged forgiveness for their beastly deeds, and began to make amends for all the harm and destruction they did to truly innocent folk, some who suffer even to this day.
Where is their call for trials to ferret out the perpetrators of the massacres, the organizers, the commanders, the ones who gave the orders, the ones who held the knife that slashed the unborn from their mothers’ belly..? Where is their call to parade the awful villains down the streets to the gallows? Claims that it did not happen were finally abandoned because it proved them to be unrepentant, bald-faced liars beyond a shadow of doubt. Then they tried to claim it was only a minor, isolated incident, and only a few were harmed, but that claim fell on it’s fat face because of all the witnesses. Now, they just want it forgotten, because Mnangagwa and Mujuru know they would be caught up in the investigative net, and have the full truth shown to all.
Truth is, people will forgive and move on… but not when the criminals stands there among the bodies, with a smile and bloody hands, claiming they did not know. That is the time for remembrance and justice.