Source: Residents anxious for poll-linked debt write-off – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 29, 2017

BULAWAYO ratepayers are reportedly deliberately defaulting paying utility bills or not making efforts to clear their outstanding balances, hoping the government will order a debt write-off ahead of the 2018 elections.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

In a move that was described by critics and the opposition as a vote buying gimmick, President Robert Mugabe’s government ordered local authorities to write-off residents’ outstanding utility debts dating back to 2009, days before the general elections in 2013 controversially won by Zanu PF with a two thirds majority.

The move reportedly prejudiced local authorities across the country of over a $1 billion in potential revenue.

Residents’ debt in Bulawayo has been rising over the months to the current $86 773 337, and town clerk, Christopher Dube said the trend is worrying amid fears it was linked to an expectation of another debt write off ahead of elections expected in the second half of next year.

In total, council is owed nearly $150 million by residents, industry and government departments.

“Table K above shows aggregate debtors’ figure of $147 749 637 at the beginning of January 2017, which increased to $149 911 699 at the end of January 2017. The increase is as a result of inadequate payment of bills by some consumers.

“The town clerk observed that Council’s revenue collection was poor because of the economic situation.

“He said that some rate payers were reluctant to pay their bills with the hope that bills would be written off as previously done,” a council report of the Finance and Development committee meeting reads in part.

The directive came at a time when most local authorities were already struggling to offer efficient services and the situation has since deteriorated further with infrastructure collapsing across the country.

Meanwhile, the BCC plans installing a pre-paid parking meter system to boost falling revenues. City fathers argue the council should be innovative and also try mining to widen the revenue base.

“He (councillor James Sithole) suggested that as a means of revenue collection, Council should introduce the parking meter system as other local authorities benefitted from the project.

Councillor Rodney Jele suggested that Council should consider projects such as gold mining and introducing parking meters to enhance revenue collection. Councillor M Dube concurred,” the report adds.

