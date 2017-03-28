Source: Return the fuel, Health ministy tells Zanu PF – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 28 March 2017

HARARE – David Parirenyatwa’s Health ministry is demanding back fuel it

gave to Zanu PF for use during President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday

celebrations in Matobo last month.

In a February 27 letter to Zanu PF’s politburo Health secretary, Cleveria

Chizema, Health ministry permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji revealed that

they gave the ruling party 320 litres worth of fuel coupons.

Gwinji yesterday said they advanced Zanu PF the fuel and an ambulance

based on the understanding that they would return the fuel.

“If we get a request for an ambulance, we fuel the ambulance, but the

expectation is that we claim our fuel back. We have not been reimbursed,”

he said.

This comes as most hospitals and clinics in rural areas do not have fuel

for ambulances, resulting in patients being ferried in wheelbarrows or

scotch-carts.

According to the letter, “the medical team were issued with 320 litres

diesel coupons by the Health and Child Care ministry on the understanding

that it will be reimbursed in tandem with our budgetary submission”.

“The medical team was refunded 100 litres by the organisers and were

informed that the outstanding 220 litres is going to be refunded. We look

forward to this final reimbursement.”

Mugabe’s government allocated $281 million to the struggling health

sector, constituting 6,8 percent of the $4,1 billion in the 2017 National

Budget, with hopes that donors will cover the gap and complement

government’s efforts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



