Source: Return the fuel, Health ministy tells Zanu PF – DailyNews Live
Bridget Mananavire 28 March 2017
HARARE – David Parirenyatwa’s Health ministry is demanding back fuel it
gave to Zanu PF for use during President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday
celebrations in Matobo last month.
In a February 27 letter to Zanu PF’s politburo Health secretary, Cleveria
Chizema, Health ministry permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji revealed that
they gave the ruling party 320 litres worth of fuel coupons.
Gwinji yesterday said they advanced Zanu PF the fuel and an ambulance
based on the understanding that they would return the fuel.
“If we get a request for an ambulance, we fuel the ambulance, but the
expectation is that we claim our fuel back. We have not been reimbursed,”
he said.
This comes as most hospitals and clinics in rural areas do not have fuel
for ambulances, resulting in patients being ferried in wheelbarrows or
scotch-carts.
According to the letter, “the medical team were issued with 320 litres
diesel coupons by the Health and Child Care ministry on the understanding
that it will be reimbursed in tandem with our budgetary submission”.
“The medical team was refunded 100 litres by the organisers and were
informed that the outstanding 220 litres is going to be refunded. We look
forward to this final reimbursement.”
Mugabe’s government allocated $281 million to the struggling health
sector, constituting 6,8 percent of the $4,1 billion in the 2017 National
Budget, with hopes that donors will cover the gap and complement
government’s efforts.